Insomnia Cookies Delivers Late-Night Sweets Near Wayne State University

The new dessert shop opens on Tuesday, July 12

by Erin Perkins
A hot fudge sundae with a brownie and a stack of cookies.
A selection of offerings from Insomnia Cookies.
Insomnia Cookies

Ever get a craving for chocolate chip cookie or hot fudge sundae at 2 a.m. and have no where to turn? Sweets shop Insomnia Cookies hopes to fill the gap in late-night dessert spots with a location at 5171 Anthony Wayne Drive. It is conveniently located next to Wayne State University — because who loves a post-midnight sugar rush more than college kids?

The shop offers cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, cookie sandwiches, sundaes, and more — all available for delivery for those who can’t be bothered to leave their home or dorm. Cookie flavors range from vegan birthday cake to salted caramel.

Insomnia Cookies started in 2003 at at the University of Pennsylvania, by then student, Seth Berkowitz. Today, the brand has over 100 stores across America.

The Anthony Wayne Drive location opens Sundays, from noon to 1 a.m.; Mondays through Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursdays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 a.m.

During opening week, the Detroit Insomnia Cookies will give everyone who visits the store or orders delivery a free classic cookie.

