Ima Izakaya Swings Open in Corktown

Ima, the growing chain of Japanese noodle shops, has reopened its flagship Corktown location in a new spot and with a new focus. Now branded as Ima Izakaya, the space features a more robust menu of grilled and skewered bites, market cut meats and sea bass, and cocktails, wines, and ABV-free drinks.

Owner and operator Mike Ransom closed Ima’s original Corktown location in May to give his team time to relocate a few blocks west in the former Gold Cash Gold space at 2100 Michigan Ave. Much of the menu remains the same, with an array of noodle and rice bowls, shrimp dumplings, and chicken karaage, but with a larger kitchen space, the new location also features a robata (short for robatayaki) grill, which references the fireside cooking style typical in Japanese izakayas. The new spot is open six days a week for both lunch and dinner.

Metropolitan Variety chef out

Chef Brendon Edwards, who’s helmed several kitchens in Detroit restaurants, is moving on from his latest post at Metropolitan Variety in West Village. According to an Instagram post published by the restaurant and bar last week, his last shift at the spot was June 25.

Metropolitan opened in October 2021 inside the former Craft Work space at 8047 Agnes St., and features a full-service restaurant, bar, and convenience store. Edwards, who previously ran Gold Cash Gold’s kitchen, Standby, and others, designed a seasonal, plant-forward Cal-Mex menu. Asked by Eater over the weekend about the circumstances of his departure, Edwards said his leaving was cordial. Metropolitan was the creation of Rick Stanza and Jonathan Hartzell of Detroit Rising Development, and Ashley Price, former alcohol buyer at Royal Oak’s Holiday Market.