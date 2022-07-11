 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ima Izakaya Swings Open in Corktown

The new space features a robata grill menu of skewered meats and veggies

by Serena Maria Daniels
A blue with a red sign that says Ima
The exterior of Ima Izakaya, the newly expanded location for Ima in Corktown at 2100 Michigan Ave.
Serena Maria Daniels

Ima, the growing chain of Japanese noodle shops, has reopened its flagship Corktown location in a new spot and with a new focus. Now branded as Ima Izakaya, the space features a more robust menu of grilled and skewered bites, market cut meats and sea bass, and cocktails, wines, and ABV-free drinks.

Owner and operator Mike Ransom closed Ima’s original Corktown location in May to give his team time to relocate a few blocks west in the former Gold Cash Gold space at 2100 Michigan Ave. Much of the menu remains the same, with an array of noodle and rice bowls, shrimp dumplings, and chicken karaage, but with a larger kitchen space, the new location also features a robata (short for robatayaki) grill, which references the fireside cooking style typical in Japanese izakayas. The new spot is open six days a week for both lunch and dinner.

Metropolitan Variety chef out

Chef Brendon Edwards, who’s helmed several kitchens in Detroit restaurants, is moving on from his latest post at Metropolitan Variety in West Village. According to an Instagram post published by the restaurant and bar last week, his last shift at the spot was June 25.

Metropolitan opened in October 2021 inside the former Craft Work space at 8047 Agnes St., and features a full-service restaurant, bar, and convenience store. Edwards, who previously ran Gold Cash Gold’s kitchen, Standby, and others, designed a seasonal, plant-forward Cal-Mex menu. Asked by Eater over the weekend about the circumstances of his departure, Edwards said his leaving was cordial. Metropolitan was the creation of Rick Stanza and Jonathan Hartzell of Detroit Rising Development, and Ashley Price, former alcohol buyer at Royal Oak’s Holiday Market.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Vegan-Friendly Arts Oasis Cass Cafe to Close Later This Month

By Serena Maria Daniels

Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown

By Serena Maria Daniels

A New Fleet of Taco Trucks Is Looking to Dominate Detroit’s Street Food Scene

By Serena Maria Daniels

Bar Pigalle Opens in Brush Park

By Serena Maria Daniels

Eight Food and Drink Businesses Named Semifinalists in Hatch Detroit’s 2022 Contest

By Serena Maria Daniels

Former Street Beet Chef Partners With Public House for Updated Vegan Menu

By Serena Maria Daniels

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world