Detroit Pastry Chef Wins 2022 James Beard Award

Detroit pastry chef Warda Bouguettaya, owner of Warda Pâtisserie, won Outstanding Pastry Chef at the 2022 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday, June 13.

Bouguettaya established Warda Patisserie in 2016 as a pop-up business at the Corktown Farmer’s Market, and eventually settled down inside Trinosophes in Eastern Market selling seasonal pastries that reflect of her Algerian heritage, as well as her travels through Europe and Asia. Last spring, Bouguettaya relocated her celebrated cafe and patisserie to the Strathmore Apartments in Cass Corridor. Her recent menu features Italian maritozzi, lemon chocolate financiers, and passionfruit-glazed madeleines. Warda Patisserie was named Eater Detroit’s Bakery of the Year in 2019.

Fellow nominees in the category include Margarita Manzke of République in Los Angeles, Claudia Martinez of Miller Union in Atlanta, Ruben Ortega of Xochi in Houston, and Caroline Schiff of Gage & Tollner in New York City.

Detroit had two other nominees: Barda for Best New Restaurant and Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah who was up for Best Chef, Great Lakes. The James Beard Awards are held in high regard, so even being nominated can add a huge boost to a restaurant or chef’s profile.

The James Beard Foundation announced this year’s winners at a ceremony held at Lyric Opera in Chicago yesterday evening. It was the first James Beard Awards since 2019, as the 2020 awards were canceled mid-season and its 2021 award season was put on hold amid accusations of bias and lack of diversity.