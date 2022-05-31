Ima Closes Original Corktown Spot, Readies to Move to Bigger Digs

Eater Award-winning noodle shop Ima has closed its original Corktown location temporarily, effective Tuesday, May 31, as owner Mike Ransom and team ready to relocate to bigger digs down the street. It’s headed to 2100 Michigan Avenue, the former home of Gold Cash Gold, which shuttered in February 2020. A post on Instagram simply states that the spot — at 2015 Michgan Avenue — would be closed on May 31 and to “stay-tuned for more details!”

Red and white signage has already been placed at the new location, which was first announced in December. Since then, Ransom has opened the fast-casual, halal-friendly SuperCrisp at 4830 Cass Avenue (on the same block as Ima’s Midtown location) that focuses on karaage-style fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, dogs, and fries. Details about the new Ima spot were scarce Tuesday, but check back for more updates.

Rusted Crow appears to be permanently closed

With little to no fanfare, it appears that downtown steampunk-themed restaurant and bar Rusted Crow Detroit has shuttered. A note to the Eater tip line last week indicated that the establishment had been emptied out. Indeed, when Eater stopped by the place on Tuesday, it appeared vacant and the business phone line also seems to be disconnected. The place opened in 2016 on the ground level of the Kales Building as the more ambitious sister operation to the Rusted Crow Distillery in Dearborn Heights.

Nain Rouge Brewery Opens

Midtown now has a new brewery. Located next to Smith & Co., Nain Rouge Brewery opened its doors in mid-May at 666 Selden St. The Detroit News says the spot is “named after the storied mischievous imp of Detroit and harbinger of doom” and features a variety of brews like the Jalopy, a session IPA. The brewery’s beers are sold exclusively at Smith & Co.’s bar and the business has also partnered with Eastern Michigan University’s Fermentation Science program to serve as a brewing school to promote diversity in the beer industry. Nain Rouge was expected to open within months of Smith & Co.’s launch in 2019, but that didn’t happen.