Cash Only Supper Club Is Downtown’s Swanky New Restaurant With a Strict Dress Code

A seven-course dinner at this new spot starts at $175

by Serena Maria Daniels
A filet of salmon and sorrel on a white plate.
Salmon and sorrel from Cash Only Supper Club.
Cash Only Supper Club

The Cash Only Supper Club is now open for reservations to anyone. That is, anyone who can afford the $175 price tag for a seven-course menu. The new downtown restaurant, which opened its doors below Prime + Proper on May 20, promises guests an “ultra-luxurious, Hollywood-glam-inspired vibe.” Previously, the space was occupied by an exclusive “members-only” nightclub of the same name.

Cash Only Supper Club is the latest fine dining establishment to come from Heirloom Hospitality Group. The menu changes monthly and its current offerings include lobster tartlet, uni crispy rice, A5 Miyazaki wagyu, king crab Vera Cruz, short rib on the bone, salmon and sorrel, along with a table-side “Cash Caesar,” and truffle risotto. Despite the name of the place, credit and debit cards are accepted.

The 1,500-square-foot space seats 52 guests — including six spots at the bar — comprised mostly of two-top and four-top tables, features soft lighting, and decor inspired by both the Art Deco and Hollywood glam eras. The spot also enforces a strict dress code of cocktail and black-tie attire (a dinner jacket will be required for men).

The new Cash Only format comes after a fatal shooting took place at the location in January when it was still a nightclub. A 52-year-old man reportedly became hostile when a third-party security officer on site asked the patron repeatedly to remove his jacket. The man stabbed the security guard and another guard intervened when he shot and killed the man.

A spokesman for Cash Only said that the new supper club format was in the works long before the fatal shooting. Following the incident, the nightclub remained closed while the supper club project was completed. It’s among many changes for Heirloom Hospitality, founded in 2017 by restaurateur Jeremy Sasson. In recent months, Heirloom property Townhouse Detroit unveiled a dramatic renovation of its downtown space and launched lunch service.

Cash Only is located at 1145 Griswold and for now is open 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday only; reservations are required and can be placed online.

