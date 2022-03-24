Michigan Getting Its First Cannabis Consumption Lounge in Hazel Park

The state of Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge is poised to open to the general public sometime this summer in Hazel Park. Hot Box Social, 23610 John R Road, has already been open for educational workshops on topics such how to become a bud tender but with a recently secure license allow on-site weed usage, the lounge expects to open for private events this month and to the general public in the coming months.

Owned by Troy-based Trucenta, which also operates the Breeze recreational provisioning center just down the road far from Hot Box Social, the 3,000-square-foot lounge features capacity for approximately 200 people ideal for private indoor meetings and events, as well as a 5,000-square-foot back patio, according to a news release.

Ever since recreational marijuana became legal in late 2019, lounges for enjoying the sticky icky have also been allowed, however, businesses seeking licenses to operate such spaces have been slow to apply because of the pandemic. Now with social distancing restrictions mostly in the rearview, a handful of other consumption lounges are also in the works across the state. One note, these lounges aren’t exactly the weed equivalent to bars. Flower, edibles, and other cannabis products cannot be purchased onsite, guests must bring their own supply.

Time Will Tell opens in New Center

The folks behind The Detroit Optimist Society hospitality group (Wright & Company, Sugarhouse, The Peterboro, etc) are expanding once more with the opening of Time Will Tell, described as a neighborhood cocktail bar in the city’s New Center area. Designed to have the look and feel of a homey living room, the space requires no reservations, only that guests keep the jukebox playing. Time Will Tell is at 6408 Woodward and is open 5 p.m. to “close” (we’re assuming that means 2 a.m.) Wednesday through Saturday.

Triangulo Dorado returns

It’s hard to say how long exactly Taqueria y Cenaduría Triangulo Dorado has been shuttered, but it’s been at least several months. But following a prolonged hiatus, the eatery — which focuses on regional specialities from the northwestern Mexican states of Chihuahua, Durango, and Sinaloa — is gearing up to reopen on Friday, March 25. Complications related to staffing during the pandemic, in addition to an ongoing family illness, contributed to the months-long closure.

