Ferndale’s Popular Brunch Spot Fly Trap Is Now Open

Ferndale’s beloved breakfast and brunch spot, Fly Trap, has reopened Tuesday under new ownership following a months-long hiatus.

The diner, now under the helm of restaurateur Matt Buskard of the Bobcat Bonnie’s chain, announced on social media over the weekend that the eatery was making its comeback. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Previous owners Kara and Gavin McMillian temporarily Fly Trap closed in September, citing troubles with staffing and difficulties striking a work-life balance.

DIA drops Great Lakes Coffee

The service provider that supplies the Detroit Institute of Arts with food is no longer selling Great Lakes Coffee, in solidarity with the 20 baristas and cooks who’ve been on strike for more than a month.

According to UNITE HERE! Local 24, the union that the striking workers (who are going by Comrades in Coffee) are fighting to be recognized by the company, food service provider Culinaire stopped serving Great Lakes Coffee as of Tuesday (March 22). In statement, UNITE HERE! organizers thanked the museum for showing solidarity with the baristas. “Walking into the beautiful DIA, one of the first works you notice is the legendary Diego Rivera mural—an homage to the working class. The DIA made a courageous and important decision to support our fight, positioning the art museum on the right side of history as we proudly carry on the spirit of Detroit represented in Rivera’s Detroit Industry murals as modern-day workers organizing for a bigger and better labor movement.”

Ukrainian support continues

The number of metro Detroit eateries joining in support of the millions of Ukrainians who’ve fled their country since the February 24 Russian invasion continues to grow. Among the latest who announce fundraising efforts are Balkan House, which on Wednesday March 23, plans to donate 100 percent of its sales toward the cause. Ice cream maker Churned Detroit is selling Kyiv cake ice cream, featuring a hazelnut sponge cake base and chocolate-covered meringue bites, in support of World Central Kitchen operated by chef José Andrés, which is currently giving away food near a border crossing in Poland to the thousands of Ukrainians who continue to flee.