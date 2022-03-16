 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Detroit Has Three Finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards

The list of chef and restaurant nominees includes Saffron De Twah’s Omar Anani

by Polly Anna Rocha
Chef Omar Anani prepares food in his kitchen at Saffron De Twah.
Chef Omar Anani is a nominee for Best Chef, Great Lakes.
Gerard + Belevender

The James Beard Foundation has unveiled its list of finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards, and this round, three choices from Detroit have made the cut. The James Beard Awards are held in high regard, and making it this far in the nomination process can add a huge boost to boost a restaurant or chef’s profile.

The finalists were announced this morning via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter account, and include:

Semifinalists, which were announced February 23, featured area restaurants like Mudgie’s Deli and Shelby.

Winners of the James Beard Awards will be announced at the official ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation canceled its 2020 awards mid-season and its 2021 awards amid an audit after accusations of bias and lack of diversity came to light. As the Awards resume this year, the foundation has implemented changes to avoid the mistakes of previous years, including diversifying the judges and the creation of an independent ethics committee.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Nominees

All James Beard Awards Coverage

Warda Pâtisserie

70 West Alexandrine Street, , MI 48201 (313) 262-6977 Visit Website
Foursquare

shelby

607 Shelby Street, , MI 48226 Visit Website

Saffron De Twah

7636 Gratiot Avenue, , MI 48213 (586) 359-6138 Visit Website

BARDA

4842 Grand River Avenue, , MI 48208 (313) 952-5182 Visit Website

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Mudgie’s Deli Reopens for Carryout As Officials Investigate Suspected Arson [Updated]

By Serena Maria Daniels

Small Fire Breaks Out at Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Bar in Detroit

By Serena Maria Daniels

Metro Detroit Restaurants Are Fundraising in Solidarity With Ukraine

By Serena Maria Daniels

Eastern Market Indian Gastropub Eyes a Spring Opening

By Marisa Kalil-Barrino

Taqueria El Rey to Take Up Residency at Batch Brewing Company

By Serena Maria Daniels

2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist List Includes Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit

By Polly Anna Rocha

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world