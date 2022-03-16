Detroit Has Three Finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has unveiled its list of finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards, and this round, three choices from Detroit have made the cut. The James Beard Awards are held in high regard, and making it this far in the nomination process can add a huge boost to boost a restaurant or chef’s profile.

The finalists were announced this morning via the James Beard Foundation’s Twitter account, and include:

Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie for Outstanding Pastry Chef

Barda for Best New Restaurant

Semifinalists, which were announced February 23, featured area restaurants like Mudgie’s Deli and Shelby.

Winners of the James Beard Awards will be announced at the official ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation canceled its 2020 awards mid-season and its 2021 awards amid an audit after accusations of bias and lack of diversity came to light. As the Awards resume this year, the foundation has implemented changes to avoid the mistakes of previous years, including diversifying the judges and the creation of an independent ethics committee.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

