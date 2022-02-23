 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist List Includes Mudgie’s Deli in Detroit

Warda Bougettaya of Warda Patisserie and downtown cocktail spot Shelby landed on this year’s “long list” JBFA

by Polly Anna Rocha
The exterior of Mudgie’s on a sunny day. The building is painted orange with yellow awnings.
Mudgie’s Deli’s founder Greg Mudge passed away unexpectedly in 2021.
Gerard + Belevender

The semifinalists for 2022 James Beard Awards have dropped and include nine metro Detroit chefs in the Great Lakes category. Winning a James Beard award is considered one of the highest honors in the food industry, so undoubtedly, these semifinalists will be celebrating their nominations this morning.

Best Chef semifinalists from Detroit include Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah, Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf, Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare, Michael Ransom of Ima, Sarah Welch of Marrow, and Kate Williams of Karl’s. Other Michigan chefs nominated include James Rigato of Mabel Gray in Hazel Park and Ahmad Sanji of Al Tayeb in Dearborn. Barda was named a semifinalist in the category Best New Restaurant.

Detroit cocktail bar Shelby is nominated for Outstanding Bar Program, while restaurant and bar Madam from Birmingham is nominated for Outstanding Wine Program. Nominated for Outstanding Hospitality are Birmingham’s Phoenicia and Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop, the latter of which is a particularly meaningful nomination as its owner Greg Mudge died suddenly last fall.

Detroit’s Warda Bouguettaya of Warda Pâtisserie is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef, Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor is nominated for Outstanding Chef, and J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp are both nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur for their Detroit restaurant SavannahBlue.

In total, 16 regional restaurants and chefs were selected as semifinalists.

Here’s the complete list of semifinalists for restaurants and chefs.

Following accusations of bias and lack of diversity, the James Beard Foundation canceled its 2020 awards midseason and its 2021 awards amid an audit. Going forward, the foundation has put some changes in place to avoid a rehashing of the previous year, including policy changes and the creation of an independent ethics committee.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Here Are the 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists
All James Beard Awards Coverage

Detroit

, , MI Visit Website

Karl’s

1509 Broadway Street, , MI 48226

Madam

298 South Old Woodward Avenue, , MI 48009 (248) 283-4200 Visit Website

Miss Kim

415 North 5th Avenue, , MI 48104 (734) 275-0099 Visit Website
Foursquare

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, , MI 48226 (313) 926-0783 Visit Website

Warda Pâtisserie

70 West Alexandrine Street, , MI 48201 (313) 262-6977 Visit Website
Foursquare

shelby

607 Shelby Street, , MI 48226 Visit Website

Al Tayeb Dearborn

15010 W Warren Ave., Dearborn, MI
Foursquare

Phoenicia

588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009 (248) 644-3122 Visit Website

SheWolf

438 Selden Street, Detroit, MI

Saffron De Twah

7636 Gratiot Avenue, , MI 48213 (586) 359-6138 Visit Website

Baobab Fare

6568 Woodward Avenue, , MI 48202 (313) 265-3093 Visit Website

Marrow

8044 Kercheval Avenue, , MI 48214 (313) 513-0361 Visit Website

BARDA

4842 Grand River Avenue, , MI 48208 (313) 952-5182 Visit Website

ima

2015 Michigan Avenue, , MI 48216 (313) 502-5959 Visit Website
Foursquare

Mabel Gray

23825 John R Road, , MI 48030 (248) 398-4300 Visit Website

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

New Food Hall Coming to Eastern Market

By Serena Maria Daniels

Fed Up With Management, Great Lakes Coffee Workers in Detroit Move to Unionize

By Serena Maria Daniels

Holy Cluck Is Expanding, Featuring Halal Hot Chicken and Party Animal Shakes

By Serena Maria Daniels

Hygrade Deli Has a New Owner, But Don’t Worry, Nothing Will Change

By Serena Maria Daniels

Taste the Diaspora Returns With Black Health and Wellness in Mind

By Serena Maria Daniels

Coop Chef Max Hardy Touches Down in the North End With New Restaurant and Cigar Lounge

By Marisa Kalil-Barrino

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world