Downtown Burger Spot Lover’s Only Is Now a Furniture Showroom

Pretty early into the pandemic, Capitol Park’s burger spot Lover’s Only closed up its indoor dining space and made the switch to focus on its breakfast business Iggy’s Eggies, which runs out of a walk-up window. Over the next couple of years, the corner of Grand River and Griswold became a destination for the spot’s jammy-yolk egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos, along with a few of the burger options — all offered through the safety of its social-distancing-friendly window.

The question over will restaurateur Eli Boyer would eventually reopen Lover’s Only was definitively answered earlier this month when a media release issued by Bedrock announced that Throwbacks Home (a subsidiary of Woodward Throwbacks in Hamtramck) would be opening a showroom featuring the company’s line of furniture and home goods made from reclaimed materials. According to the company’s Instagram, the showroom celebrated with a grand opening on November 22.

In a Facebook post published by Boyer on that same day, he said that Lover’s Only’s ultimate closure was a “lesson in moving too quickly, attempting growth amid flawed partnerships, the danger of professional hubris, problematic branding and ultimately, a successful pivot.” He went on to say that the “writing was on the wall long before” the pandemic hit that the path forward would be to focus on the “slow and steady growth” of Iggy’s Eggies as a sustainable business model.

Lover’s Only opened in early 2018, featuring kitschy wallpaper and schoolhouse-style seating. Upon its launch, a walk-up window had already been installed to accommodate foot traffic, and a few months later Iggy’s Eggies took over that space.

Fire at Noah’s Smokehouse

Downtown west Dearborn spot Noah’s Smokehouse — known for its halal menu of Southern-style barbecue brisket, beef ribs, and chicken — is temporarily closed due to a fire. In a social media post published earlier this week, the restaurant said that it would remain closed for repairs, but that it would reopen soon.

“We want to thank our community and everyone for standing by our side. We have received tons of messages from local members and businesses lending their hands, and for that, we are truly grateful. We will be back soon, InshaAllah,” read the post.

The restaurant opened in April 2019.

New Book Cadillac restaurant

The Westin Book Cadillac downtown — which was the home of the celebrated steakhouse Michael Symon’s Roast until it abruptly shuttered at the beginning of the year — is undergoing a dramatic renovation that includes a new restaurant.

According to the Freep, details about new dining establishment are so far scarce, however, it will occupy the same space formerly occupied by Roast. The overhaul of the 453-room hotel is expected to cost $20 million and is supposed to start in early 2023. Details about the new restaurant could come as soon as next month, the Freep reported.