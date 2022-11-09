Blitzen’s on Bagley, a Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Tavern, Is Coming to Southwest Detroit

Bagley Central may have closed for good in September in the city’s Hubbard Richard neighborhood, but the space it once occupied is undergoing a very merry holiday makeover. Blitzen’s on Bagley — a pop-up tavern — is opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, and promises to ring in a bit of seasonal cheer.

Expect seasonal libations, kitschy decor, and bites from neighbors, Shell Shock’d Tacos and Goblin Sushi. For a little razzle-dazzle, Anna Bolz — formerly a pastry chef at Per Se in NYC and now a baker at Warda Patisserie — will be on hand with fresh-baked Christmas cookies.

Helming the project is InLaws Hospitality — operators of Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts, and Goblin — along with Nick Austin, a music host at WDET who is also serving as the spot’s manager. “For the next two months, when you want to meet someone for a holiday hello, Blitzen’s will be the place to be,” said Austin in a media release.

Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday through Sunday, and the pop-up will be open the night before Thanksgiving.

Brooklyn Street is back

Brooklyn Street Local — the venerable Corktown diner famous for its delectable poutine — has reopened. The Detroit News reports that the spot flung open its doors once again today, November 9 after shuttering just over a year ago.

Just don’t expect the same style of service. Owner Deveri Gifford told the daily that the spot has streamlined its approach so that customers place orders at the lunch counter using a QR code. While more labor-intensive dishes like eggs Benedict are currently off the menu, guests can still expect omelets, quiche, and that famous poutine. In addition, the eatery will continue to host pop-ups, including one coming up November 20 featuring the culinary talents of Ameneh Marhaba, who’s gearing up to open the Little Liberia restaurant in the coming months (Marhaba’s business also won $100,000 in July from the 2022 Comerica Hatch Detroit ‘Shark Tank’-style pitching competition).

Alcamo’s says goodbye

Dearborn residents will have to stock up on their favorite cheeses, olive oils, and Italian subs: Alcamo’s, the longtime neighborhood market is closing its doors this month after 70 years in business. Freep reported that, according to a post on the shop’s Facebook page, the last day of service will take place November 24 (yes, that’s Thanksgiving).

“We have decided to retire as a family after putting in 14 hour days for many many years- it’s time for us to slow life down just a little, to have quality time together as a family. It was not an easy decision, it can with a lot of sleepless nights and worry!!” read the post, in part.