Basan Detroit Brings Izakaya-Style Skewers, Buns, and Tofu Doughnuts Near Little Caesars Arena

A new izakaya-inspired restaurant is gearing up to open in Detroit featuring the talents of the team behind Four Man Ladder Hospitality (the operators of Grey Ghost Detroit and Second Best). Basan Detroit will open seven days a week beginning at 4 p.m., Nov. 15, at 2703 Park Ave. on the ground floor of the Olympia Development-owned Eddystone building near Little Caesars Arena.

Named after a mythological fire-breathing fowl, Basan will emphasize the Japanese cooking method of cooking over an open flame — robatayaki (or robata) izakaya.

The 4,000 square foot space — designed by Chicago-based firm Simeone Deary — boasts dramatic lighting, plush velvet cranberry sofas, natural wood, and custom artwork. The dining room seats 77, features an expansive lounge, an open kitchen, and a 12-seat private dining space. Patio will also become available in the spring.

Helming the kitchen will be executive chef Eric Lees. The menu will be organized into five categories — buns, skewers, small and large plates, and sweets — and include fried bologna bao buns, lamb and sweet potato gyoza, eggplant tempura, and tofu doughnuts. As for drinks, beverage director Will Lee beverage manager Alex Kirles offer a mix of cocktails — such as the Shiso Pretty vodka drink infused with mint, cucumber, shiso peppers, cherry green tea, sakura, and lime — beers, a full wine list, as well as a variety of sake, and no ABV mocktails.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the city of Detroit to Basan! We are confident that this corner of Park Avenue will exude the energy matched for the neighborhood and promise to deliver the world-class hospitality the city has come to expect from Four Man Ladder Hospitality. We’re grateful to Olympia Development for this partnership in bringing Basan to life.” says chef and co-owner John Vermiglio.

Basan will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are encouraged.