 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire

The venerable restaurant will remain closed until further notice

by Serena Maria Daniels
A white stucco building with reddish Spanish-style shingles and two signs that say Mexican Village Restaurant
The exterior of Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit’s Hubbard Richard neighborhood.
Serena Maria Daniels

Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen.

Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.

Eater called the restaurant’s Shelby Township location for comment and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Established in 1958 on the corner of Bagley Street and 18th, Mexican Village paved the way for other Mexican and Mexican American-owned food businesses to open on or around what was then known as Ls Bagley. The menu features many Mexican American favorites, burritos, flour flautas, filling enchilada platters, and margaritas — all set inside a Mission-revival style white stucco building.

The Shelby Township location at 47350 Van Dyke Ave. remains open.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Folk Is Giving Away Harvest Baskets, Filled With Indigenous-Produced Ingredients

By Serena Maria Daniels

These Metro Detroit Bars Are Getting Into the Holiday Spirit With Festive Cocktails and Decor

By Serena Maria Daniels

LA’s All-Halal Lebanese Mexican Sensation Is Expanding to Dearborn

By Serena Maria Daniels

Downtown Birmingham Welcomes Zana, Featuring Modern American Fare With Hints of European Flavor

By Serena Maria Daniels

A New Line of Cannabis-Infused Seltzers Is Hitting Metro Detroit Dispensaries

By Serena Maria Daniels

Yes, Southwest Detroit Now Has Gas Station Sushi Rolls. And They Make a Delicious Pit Stop.

By Serena Maria Daniels

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world