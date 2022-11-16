Downtown Birmingham Welcomes Zana, Featuring Modern American Fare With Hints of European Flavor

Wine lovers in metro Detroit have known and loved Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro in Birmingham, followed by its sister restaurant Besa in downtown Detroit, for years. And now the hospitality group, headed by restaurateur Mario Camaj, has unveiled his latest venture, Zana, at 210 S. Old Woodward described as a restaurant that focuses on creating a modern-American dining experience that infuses European inspiration.

The renovated 10,000-square-foot space (formerly occupied by The Bird & The Bread) was designed by designed by Sabrina Buchanan of Base Designs, Ian Hartwell of Oliver Max Inc., and architect John Gardner of Gardner and Associates. The interior gives off a bright and inviting, yet refined aesthetic with soft green and pink accents, a gold-leaf bar, mosaic tile, and custom hand-blown work from the Czech Republic. In addition, the space — which officially opened in October — features a banquet and private dining room that can accommodate up to 135 diners.

The menu is divided up with a variety of both small plates and full-sized entrees, as well as salads, sides, and desserts. According to a media release, specialties like the shareable steak tartare with 12-hour tomato, shiitake, burnt onion, cress and marrow toast, under smoke; whole black bass with olive, citrus, herbs, potato tostones and Shishito pepper zhoug; and lamb chops with coco spice, shaved kohlrabi, apple, cress, black barley, mint, and pomegranate vinaigrette.

Zana’s executive chef Jason Bamford comes to the Birmingham establishment following stints at the flagship Waldorf Astoria and the Delano Hotel in Miami. Leading the bar program is Anthony Escalante, who emphasizes local spirits in his cocktails.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are recommended.