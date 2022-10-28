Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat or Order Takeout From for Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

The holiday season is upon us and this year, with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions having loosened up by now, diners have more flexibility in terms of opting to cook a big meal themselves, dine out, or take home prepared feasts.

The following restaurants and bakeries in metro Detroit — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Anishinaabek, the Three Fires Confederacy of Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi peoples — either have reservations available or are offering takeaway options. Whether you’re looking for a few specialty sides to bring to the meal, want the entire spread taken care of, or you’re searching for the perfect dessert, here’s a primer of restaurants, bakeries, and other food businesses that are working to help make holiday feasts enjoyable.

Be sure to check on reservation and ordering deadlines as many establishments have cutoff dates. This list will be updated as new options become available. Email detroit@eater.com if we’ve missed a spot.

Thanksgiving Day Dining In

Detroit

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) — The swanky downtown restaurant inside Shinola Hotel will offer a couple of dine-in options. For dinner, a three-course pre-fixe menu will be on hand for $100 per person, featuring antipasti, secondi, and dolci courses, along with pumpkin agnolotti, wild mushroom risotto, short rib braciole, and some Italian twists on Thanksgiving classics like turkey with Sicilian orange glaze and marsala gravy, pumpkin spice cheesecake, and torta setteveli. San Morello will also offer a breakfast buffet for $45 per person from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. Reservations for either option can be made online beginning one month ahead of the holiday.

The Whitney (4421 Woodward Ave.) Turkey day in Detroit’s famed 1890s mansion will feature a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., complete with “leftovers” to complete the experience. Preview the three-course menu and reserve at the website. For parties larger than six, call The Whitney directly at 313-832-5700.

Symposia (1000 Brush St) The newly-opened Symposia Mediterranean restaurant situated inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Greektown will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A turkey dinner with a twist will be offered for $30, featuring turkey breast, glace de volaille, cranberry and blood orange chutney, and brioche pain en cocotte. Guests can also select from the regular menu, which includes garlic Yukon mashed potatoes and shredded Brussels sprouts. Reservations can be made online or by calling 313-962-9366.

Metro Detroit

Morton’s the Steakhouse (888 W. Big Beaver Rd Suite 111, Troy) — This classic steakhouse chain offers a Thanksgiving feast featuring cranberry sage stuffed turkey roulade, green bean almandine, baked corn soufflé, au gratin potatoes and topped with house made cranberry relish. Reservations can be made online.

Madam (298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham) — This gorgeous restaurant situated on the ground level of the Daxton Hotel is featuring a Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet from 11 a.m. 6 p.m. featuring live jazz music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The buffet is $165 for adults and includes a beverage option. The cost is $60 for children from 6 to 12 years old. A credit card is required for reservations, which can be placed online.

Aspen Restaurant and Bar (20333 Hall Road, Macomb) — A limited plated menu featuring a typical turkey spread — along with several menu favorites like NY strip, top sirloins, fish and chips with lake perch, and coconut chicken — and is available from noon to 6 p.m. at this Macomb County establishment. Call 586-226-8838 for more information on how to make reservations.

Ernie’s Mediterranean Room (16655 19 Mile RdClinton Township) — The buffet at Ernie’s is a mainstay in Macomb County and features more than 60 dishes to choose from. Along with roasted turkey, ham, “grandma’s dressing,” and other typical sides, guests can also select hunters beef stew, and lots of sweet baked goods. The dine-in option goes from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults pay $45, children under 11. For those who would rather eat at home, curbside meals are available for $35. For reservations, call 586-286-8435.

Turkeys, Meal Kits, and Dinner to Go

Detroit

Folk (1701 Trumbull) — Folk is providing all the fixings needed for a bountiful harvest dinner. Among the offerings, a variety of local and regional native-grown, hand-harvested provisions to round out any meal at home. Provisions include extra virgin olive oil from Seka Farms Estate, heirloom beans from Ramona Farms, wild rice, and maple syrup from Dynamite Hill Farms. Customers can also place orders for turkeys, brine, hams, and all the accompaniments for Thanksgiving at home, including the spot’s take on the trending butter boards, which include a loaf of Zingerman’s sourdough farm bread for $23. Customers can select 14 to 16-pound Pleasant Valley Co-Op non-GMO pasture raised, whole uncooked birds, which feed up to 15 people comfortably for $8.50 a pound. Smoking Goose hickory hams with paw paw, 8th Day rum, and Tellicherry peppercorn glaze for eight to 10 and go for about $85 each. Both turkeys and hams require a $50 deposit. Turkey and ham orders can be placed here.

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) — In addition to dining-in options, San Morello is also offering a takeaway feast featuring a three-course meal with autumn salad, glazed turkey breast, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin tiramisu, other holiday favorites, as well as optional add-ons and wine pairings. The takeaway feast can be pre-ordered through San Morello’s website and will include all preparation instructions. Feasts will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 and noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.

Oak & Reel (2921 E Grand Blvd) — A Thanksgiving-to-go meal will be available for pickup at this Milwaukee Junction Italian seafood restaurant on Wednesday, November 23. Meals are available in two sizes — a half turkey and a whole one — and only require heating up at home. The menu includes slow-roasted turkey, oyster stuffing (available with or without oysters), roasted Brussels sprouts and cippolini onions with pancetta, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. The half turkey option goes for $185 and comfortably feeds four to six people. The whole turkey meal feeds eight to 12 people and is available for $360. Desserts like pumpkin basque cheesecake and chocolate tarte are available for $30 and wine options can also be also be added on. Pickups take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Orders can be placed online through November 17.

Flowers of Vietnam (4440 Vernor Highway) — Take home a Thanksgiving feast with a Vietnamese twist from Flowers of Vietnam. For $275, the meal feeds six to eight people and includes a whole pho-spiced turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry cumquat relish, honey-glazed carrots, candied purple yams, long bean casserole, the restaurant’s popular green papaya salad, marou chocolate chess pie, and more, as well as beer and wine options. Orders can be placed online.

Marrow (8044 Kercheval Ave.) — Marrow’s online shop includes many of the necessities for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at home. On deck, whole turkeys available in three different sizes for $7 a pound (brining and carving are both available for an extra charge), hams, Sabbath Farm Peking ducks, and basic sides like turkey gravy, stock, and local cranberry relish. All protein offerings require a deposit. Orders can be placed online.

Pietrzyk Pierogi (1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite 109) — Pietrzyk Pierogi’s annual Holiday Special has become a tradition for Polish food fans. Available for $24 per dozen, the Holiday Specials are filled with Amish turkey, potato, stuffing, and green beans and comes with sides of turkey gravy and cranberry sour cream. Other seasonal varieties include the fall harvest stuffed with sweet potato, parmesan, balsamic, and Brussels sprouts, the sweet and crumbles of graham crackers, and the autumn pasty pierogi with sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, peas, onion, and cheddar. The Holiday Special is available for purchase online or in-person until supplies run out.

Metro Detroit

Pop’s for Italian, Tigerlily, One-Eyed Betty’s, Public House (Ferndale) — Heat-and-serve Friendsgiving Feasts are available through the Hometown Restaurant Group — the hospitality group that operates Pop’s for Italian, Tigerlily, One-Eyed Betty’s, and Public House. Each meal can comfortably feed four people and includes a nine to 13-pound half turkey prepared by Pop’s for Italian, mashed potatoes and stuffing prepared by One-Eyed Betty’s; Asian long beans and seasonal vegetables from Tigerlily, collard greens and mac ’n cheese from Public House, and gravy and cranberry sauce from Pop’s for Italian. Desserts like triple chocolate cookies and pumpkin bars will be prepared by the hospitality group’s executive pastry chef Marisa Klomp. A bonus, for every heat-and-serve meal purchased, a whole turkey will be donated to Lighthouse MI to help out a household in need. Meals go for $175 and must be ordered online by November 21.

Chive Kitchen (33043 Grand River Ave., Farmington) — For vegetarian and vegan-friendly sides, Chive Kitchen has the bases covered. orders online for vegan dishes like mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, portobello steaks, house-made furkey seitan, and more are available by placing an online order.

Farm Field Table (Ferndale or Grosse Pointe Park) — Whole, air-chilled, local heritage turkey or cold-smoked turkey are both available for pickup from Farm Field Table. Customers place orders online and pay a $50 deposit to reserve birds.

Woodpile BBQ Shack (303 S Main St, Clawson) — Complete Thanksgiving meals and barbecue meat options are available for pickup at both the Clawson and Madison Heights locations. For $150, the meal feeds eight to 10 people and includes your choice of whole smoked turkey, ham, or whole brisket (for an additional $80), two sides (garlic mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, collard greens, coleslaw, or pit beans), apple or pumpkin pie, and cornbread. For those who only need help in the proteins department, whole turkeys, spiral or pit ham, and whole smoked brisket are available à la carte (prices range from $85 to $165). Place orders online.

Stage Deli (6873 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield) — Dinner for eight is available for $325 and includes a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and pan giblet gravy, onion roll stuffing, sweet potato souffle, bake-at-home dinner rolls, and more. Supplies are limited and orders can be placed online.

Breads, Pastries, and Desserts to Go

Good Cakes and Bakes (19363 Livernois Ave., Detroit) — Holiday orders are now available online for all baked goods needs. Select yeast dinner rolls, a variety of whole pies like sweet potato chess pie, Southern caramel cake, and more options for every sweet tooth in the family. Vegan and gluten-free options are also on hand. Pickups take place November 22 and 23. Online orders opened up October 26 and go through November 17 or until slots fill up.

Sister Pie (8066 Kercheval St., Detroit) — Pre-orders for Sister Pie’s Thanksgiving goodies go live on the bakery’s website at 9 a.m., November 3, and typically sell out fast. This year’s flavor selections include spiced chocolate pecan, classic sweet potato, apple butter custard, and cranberry crumble! For the procrastinators in the room, first-come, first-served pies will also be available on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Sweet Potato Sensations (17337 Lahser Rd., Old Redford) — Fans of all things involving sweet potatoes should place their orders in advance from this beloved Old Redford institution. Sweet potato pies, cookies, ice cream, as well as savory options like cornbread are all available. Call 313-532-7996 to place an order.

Mabel Gray (23825 John R Road, Hazel Park) — Mabel Gray is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies and cake kits ranging from $35-$45, prepared by pastry chef Ali Sesnovich. Select from pumpkin pie with white chocolate glaze, spiced pumpkin seed crumble, pecan pie with sea salt and dark chocolate — both with a a butter crust — or a take-and-bake carrot cake kit with a quart of batter, a pint of lemon cream cheese ice, and cooking instructions. All sweets must be pre-ordered online and will only be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 23rd between noon and 2 p.m.