HopCat Is Returning To a New Royal Oak Location This Winter

HopCat’s Royal Oak location on Fifth Avenue closed a little more than two years ago following a landlord dispute, but come this winter the Michigan-based brewpub will reopen in a new location.

According to a media release, Project BarFly — the West Michigan-based hospitality group that operates HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge — is looking to hire about 150 employees at its forthcoming new space. The new spot is at 430 S. Main St. in the spaces formerly occupied by the Noodles & Company, Gamestop, and BD’s Mongolian Grill storefronts.

“At HopCat, we’re always looking for enthusiastic people to join our team to help us deliver high-quality service to our guests,” said CEO Ned Lidvall in the announcement. “We strive to provide the best work environment, where employees can be themselves, while fostering growth and development, and giving them the opportunity to discover a long-term, rewarding career. We’re excited to return to Royal Oak and look forward to serving both returning and new guests alike.”

The company is looking to hire for both front and back of house positions, including line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, barbacks, hosts, food runners, servers, and bartenders, with training to begin in late November. Those interested in apply can fill out an application online at barflyjobs.com, visit the Detroit location at 4265 Woodward Ave., or text BarFly at 85000.

An opening date was not disclosed, but the restaurant group hopes to open the Royal Oak location sometime this winter.

Project BarFly brass announced in May 2020 that its Royal Oak location would close permanently following a dispute with the landlord.