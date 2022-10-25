 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom Now Open in Royal Oak

by Serena Maria Daniels
Eastern Market Brewing Co. is expanding once again, this time with Lincoln Tap in Royal Oak, the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.
GB in Detroit

The first self-serving taproom in Michigan has opened this month in Royal Oak. Lincoln Tap, the latest expansion from the brewers at Eastern Market Brewing Co., flung open its doors in the space formerly occupied by Roak Brewing Company at 330 E. Lincoln Ave in Royal Oak, according to WDIV.

A 2021 Freep article says that the brewer — which also operates the Ferndale Project — signed a five-year lease last year for the 17,000-square-foot space. In July, Senate Bill 656 passed, amending the Michigan Liquor Control Code of 1998 to allow for tabletop and wall-mounted taps to be installed.

The opening of Lincoln Tap is the latest to come out of Eastern Market Brewing Co., which during the pandemic launched several experimental projects, including a Detroit-style pizza business, a beer delivery service, Ferndale Tap, and Dooped Donuts — a vegan doughnut shop featuring ASHE Coffee downtown.

DCD Honey Bourbon

Detroit City Distillery and Bees in the D are collaborating once again to release the limited-edition Honey Bourbon and Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey. Both items are produced once a year to coincide with the annual honey harvest and will be available for online purchase starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022. A launch party is also taking place that day in the DCD tasting room from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will feature Honey Bourbon-themed cocktails, treats, merch, and more. More information can be found on the distillery’s social media pages.

