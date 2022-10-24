 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location

Plus, a Día de los Muertos tasting menu in southwest Detroit

by Serena Maria Daniels
Some of the food offerings from Detroit Soul, which is opening a second, dine-in restaurant on the city’s far east side.
Featherstone

Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.

For more on the latest in anticipated openings, check out Eater Detroit’s fall list.

Día de los Muertos

The Mexican holiday commemorating the deceased is right around the corner (Nov. 1-2) and La Palapa del Parian is hosting “Ofrendas de Mexico,” a five-course tasting and cocktail menu that celebrates the many flavors of Mexican cuisine.

Expect dishes created by La Palapa general manager Eddie Vargas, including crema de huitlacoche, cazuelas de mariscos, a variety of mole recipes, a “blind” course featuring the the southwest Detroit coffee pop-up Cafecito Alvarez, and more. Tickets go for $95.99. For reservations, call 248-470-2219.

