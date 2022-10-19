A New Dive Bar Is Coming to Former Casey’s Pub in Corktown

It looks as though the long shuttered Casey’s Pub at 1830 Michigan Ave. will soon be reactivated as “a shot & a beer kinda place.”

Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society has his sights set on opening another bar, Last Chance Detroit, situated in the former Casey’s Pub space. Details about the new spot were scarce Wednesday, October 18, however, an Instagram account attached to the restaurateur’s name launched sometime last week, describing the forthcoming bar as “a shot & a beer kinda place. Your dad’s 70’s hangout.”

Kwiatkowski tells Eater that he’s hoping the spot will open on November 1.

In 2018, a handful of entrepreneurs announced plans to renovate the space as Toma Detroit — a tequila and mezcal bar and restaurant. The group went on to open the short-lived Peso in Hubbard Richard, but the plans for Toma never materialized. Prior to that, the location had opened briefly as Red Corridor in 2016, but that business remained opened for less than a year.

PizzaPlex coffee

PizzaPlex is continuing its efforts to expand its community offerings with the launch of morning coffee service. Every Friday through Sunday between 8 a.m. and noon, guests can stop by the pizzeria for their caffein fix.

While a full menu is still being developed, customers can expect specialty coffee drinks, as well as house-made pastries like cornetti — Italian croissants — and tiramisu. The addition of coffee comes two months after PizzaPlex began offering a limited Filipino barbecue menu as a means for co-owner Alessandra Carreon to express her Filipina heritage.

Other new offerings from the southwest Detroit establishment, the Italian Women in Wine series, kicking off 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 3. For $30, guests guests get samples of Tenuta Regaleali wine, small plates, and live music.