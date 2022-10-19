 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Peterboro Is Back Under (Sort of) New Ownership

The Cass Corridor restaurant closed for renovations unexpectedly in July

by Serena Maria Daniels
Michelle and Chris Gerard

The casual Chinese American restaurant and bar the Peterboro is returning. The eatery closed its doors on July 22 to undergo renovations and an ownership transfer.

Taking over is a familiar face. According to former operator Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society, Charles Inchaustegui — who had served as managing partner when the restaurant first opened its doors in 2016 — has taken over ownership of the restaurant.

The closure over the summer took employees by surprise, according to a Daily Detroit report at the time saying that employees only had a few hours notice that the restaurant would be closed for an extended period of time. The Peterboro’s Facebook account posted late Tuesday, October 18, that management is “looking to assemble a fresh crew.”

The Detroit Optimist Society operates a variety of restaurants and bars in the area including the Sugar House, Time Will Tell, and more.

