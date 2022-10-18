Where to Celebrate Halloween in Detroit , 2022

Nobody but nobody Halloweens like Detroiters. The gloomy weather, the dark city streets, the love of all things haunted and haunting…this town is ready-made for fall festivities on the spookier side. From scary movie showings at an east side tiki bar to super-saccharine milkshakes to pumpkin carving contests, metro Detroit’s bars and restaurants are offering plenty of chances to celebrate the season.

Have your tarot read by a pro

Tarot readings are popping up all over town this October. Check out Tarot and Tequila at Abick’s Bar in southwest Detroit every Thursday this month, with a unique tequila cocktail each week. Or head to the Old Miami on Saturdays for readings by Mizz Cyndi.

Indulge your sweet tooth

For Halloween, downtown’s new Sugar Factory is introducing two limited edition milkshakes: the exuberant ET: The Extra-Terrestrial with cookies and cream and, yes, Reese’s Pieces, and the Think Pink Insane Milkshake, with strawberry, vanilla yogurt, bubble gum ribbons, ganache and a whirly-pop topper.

Transylvanian never tasted so good

Throughout October, FRAMEbar’s chefs-in-residence will whip up Transylvanian treats at DRACULA Bar at FRAMEbar. Romanian chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan will provide delectable small plate takes on Transylvanian bar fare. Suitably spooky music and creepy cocktails will be available as well. More info.

Explore the dark side of Tiki

Clawson’s newest distillery, Weiss, transforms all month long into Halloweiss. Daily drink specials play up the creepy and macabre, with offerings like the Hoo Doo Voo Doo with torched marshmallow and the Goblin Mode, a neon-green cocktail featuring gin and egg whites. It’s worth a trip to check out the creepy tiki glassware alone. More info.

Pull out all the stops at the Monsters Ball

Russell Industrial Center’s notorious Monsters Ball happens on Saturday, October 22. Aerialists, acrobats, vampires, fortune tellers, stilt walkers, illusionists, burlesque, circus and a full line-up of bands and more pack out this pre-party weekend essential. More info.

Chill with your pooch, costume edition

Canine to Five’s Drinking with Dogs October edition kicks off Tuesday, October 25 at the Marble Bar, and get ready too Oooh and Aaah and cheer on your favorite pooch: the wildly popular costume contest has categories for best individual, best group and best owner/dog combo costumes. More info.

Champagne + Costume Party?

Count us in. On Wednesday, October 26, a few dozen lucky ticket holders can enjoy Mon Jin Lau’s Yelloween Veuce Cliquot release. The 17th annual Yellow Label Champagne release party features a costume contest and several rooms of haunted high-end decor. More info.

Old School Horror films at Bowlero

Royal Oak’s Bowlero Lanes & Lounge hosts Celluloid Creeps for a night of vintage 16mm & 8mm horror films and holiday shorts with Live musical score accompaniment by Eugene “Machine” Strobe. The event is free and open to 18+ on Thursday, October 27 beginning at 8 p.m. More info.

Brushes and Brews at Kuhennin

On Saturday October 29, join My Paint Party at Kuhennin in Warren for a special Van Gogh - Halloween edition paint party. Sip on craft beer and mead while you craft your own Starry Halloween Night on canvas. More info.

Get your Goth on

There’s no better time to go goth than Halloween weekend, and Small’s Bar in Hamtramck is the place to see and be seen on Saturday, October 29 for a special edition of its weekly Thirst Wave & Industrial night. Still got that Theatre Bizarre costume ready to go? Dust it off for your chance to win $500 in cash prizes and dance like everyday is Halloween.

Tiki-Tober, anyone?

Lost River pulls out all the stops for the month of October, with vintage horror and sci-fi movie screenings by Cinema Lamont on Thursdays and Sundays. Check the Lost River Facebook and Instagram pages for screening details. And don’t miss Mahaloween at Lost River on Sunday, October 30, where vintage shopping, Gajiza Dumplings and tiki cocktails create the perfect tropical storm.

Carve a pumpkin for a prize

Down at The Old Miami, the revered Cass Corridor dive will host its 34th annual pumpkin carving contest on Sunday, October 30. Pumpkins are provided, and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place carvers.

Run amok with the Sanderson sisters

Come, we fly! To Bobcat Bonnie’s in Wyandotte on October 30 at 6 pm. For $30, each guest will receive a cocktail or nonalcoholic beverage, dinner and a show by the Sanderson Sisters. Tickets are available in advance under reservations for the Wyandotte location only.

Mardi Ghost

On Halloween night this year, Grey Ghost celebrates all things Cajun with its Mardi Ghost menu. Family style creole feasts by reservation are paired with (optional) Mardi Gras inspired cocktails. More info.

Spooky Drag Burlesque

What’s more to love at Willis Show Bar than drag, burlesque, dinner and a show? Dinner proceeds going to benefit the Ruth Ellis Center and after-dinner show benefits to Affirmations Ferndale. Several shows on Halloween night. More info.

Be part of the dog and pony show

At Dog & Pony Show Brewing’s costume party on Friday, October 28. Live music from international band Stereobabe and fresh food from Raquel’s Cocina, plus a costume contest. More info.