Eater Detroit Is Looking for a New Editor. Is It You?

Eater is looking for a reporter and editor to oversee Eater Detroit, one of its marquee publications. The person in this role will have a strong sense of the culture in the Detroit metro area, the communities that weave its unique fabric, and the ways that social issues intersect with the restaurant, food, and bar industries. They will be eager to be on the ground, telling the stories of the people who make the Detroit dining scene interesting and unforgettable. This editor will care equally about new businesses and those that have demonstrated longevity and resilience across decades.

Here’s what you’ll do: The Eater Detroit editor will guide day-to-day coverage of the site and its overall sensibility, including its mix of news stories, service-focused maps and guides, and short features. The editor is responsible for audience growth and engagement, as well as impact and relevance in the community; stories should not all focus on one area or subject — the editor should have the range to cover the bar and hospitality industries, COVID policy changes, and labor and social justice narratives, too. The role also includes assigning, editing, and packaging freelance pieces; taking ownership of high-touch service maps like the Eater 38; and scheduling and strategizing for social media and the Eater Detroit newsletter.

This is a part-time Vox Media Union position, represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, with benefits. If all of this sounds exciting, head over to this Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions, including providing a cover letter and a resume.