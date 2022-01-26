Sugar Factory’s Extravagant Cookie Monster Shakes Are Coming to Detroit

The fantastical Las Vegas-based chain Sugar Factory American Brasserie famous for its outrageous Instagrammable sweets is headed to Detroit this spring. The restaurant will be set inside the One Campus Martius building, 45 Monroe Street, in downtown.

The new location will feature seating for 233 and a patio for outdoor dining, a retail candy store with a floor-to-ceiling candy wall, as well as an immersive setting ideal for selfie-taking, including a neon sign, floral walls, and a colorful candy heart wall for posing.

The food and drink will be equally photogenic if not completely over the top: on the savory side, the Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders are serve on brightly-hued buns and are accompanied with a little yellow rubber duckie. There’s also a Flaming HOT Cheetos Burger, topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos crusted pepper jack cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle mayo and served on a Hot Cheetos crusted bun. But obviously, the star of the menu are the sweet treats, like chocolate-covered mugs of “Sugar Factory’s Insane Milkshakes,” including the Cookie Monster Make a Wish shake made with cookies and cream ice cream and topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, chocolate chip cookie, and a blue frosted cupcake (with a birthday candle, of course). For coffee selections, the Lucky Charm Blue Latte comes with, you guessed it, blue cereal milk and Lucky Charms.

On the booze menu is the chain’s signature smoking candy goblets, 60-oz drinks with dry ice like The Rock’s The Peoples Watermelon Cadillac Margarita, made with his Teremana Tequila.

Sugar Factory will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The chain also has locations across the United States and its grand openings are known for appearances from D-list celebrities, such as Nick Cannon and Pauly D, who showed up at the opening of the Dallas location in November.