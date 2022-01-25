 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marrow Chef Sarah Welch Competes on Season 19 of ‘Top Chef’

Chef Sarah Welch will be appearing on the cast of the Bravo show’s latest season, airing March 3

by Serena Maria Daniels
Chef Sarah Welch of Detroit smiling for a promo photo for Bravo’s ‘To Chef” season 19.
Chef Sarah Welch competes in Houston for the latest season of ‘Top Chef,’ debuting March 3, 2022.
Detroit chef Sarah Welch of the Eater award-winning West Village restaurant and butcher shop Marrow and co-founder of the seafood-forward Mink in Corktown is competing on the 19th season of cooking reality show Top Chef, premiering March 3.

Before taking the helm at Marrow, Welch led the kitchens at the former Republic and Parks and Rec. She trained at the International Culinary Center in New York City, after receiving her business degree at Michigan State University.

This latest season takes place in Houston, featuring 15 other chefs from across the country, along with with host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The chefs will hone their skills taking on the city’s ethnically diverse culinary scene, testing their abilities with Nigerian cuisine (Houston is home to the largest Nigerian population in the country), feeding diners at an Asian Night Market, and putting their spin on Texas staples like barbecue and Tex-Mex.

Welch’s talents were recognized in 2018 when Eater Detroit named Marrow Restaurant of the Year, noting her ability to utilize the whole animal both on the menu of the restaurant and butcher shop and not letting anything go to waste.

Other Detroit Top alumni include another Eater Award-winning chef, Kiki Louya, who competed last season and Mabel Gray chef James Rigato, who competed in 2014.

