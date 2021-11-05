Tous Les Jours, a South Korean bakery from the same company that owns fried chicken wing chain Bonchon, has opened in Troy.

Visitors will find everything from light croissants to pain du chocolat, similar to other goods found in a French bakery. However, most items are infused with Asian flavors — namely Korean and Japanese. The result is an array of pastries, both sweet and savory, that appeal to both Eastern and Western palates. Think bread loaves drizzled with condensed milk, buns stuffed with red bean-flavored fillings, egg tarts and egg salad, and dough baked around hot dogs.

Tous Les Jours, which started in South Korea in 1988, arrived stateside in 2004 and has since expanded to more than 1,650 stores worldwide, including its Troy location at 1699 Crooks Rd. The brand offers 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including sandwiches, smoothies, baked pastries, loaves, macarons, gourmet-style cakes, and beverages.

Bonchon, the popular South Korean fried chicken chain, is set to open its first Michigan location in Farmington Hills in late-November 2021.

A local franchise team for the restaurant chain secured a lease at 27907 Orchard Lake Rd. It’s one of five Bonchons planned for Michigan, with another to follow in metro Detroit in 2022. With a name that translates to “my hometown” in Korean, Bonchon was founded in South Korea in 2002 and expanded into the U.S. in 2006. The chain currently has more than 110 U.S. locations.