 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jollibee Is Bringing Its Fried Chicken and Peach-Mango Pies to Michigan

The Filipino fast-food chain is rapidly expanding, including a restaurant in Sterling Heights

by Monica Williams
Jollibee Jollibee

Michigan is getting a Jollibee restaurant, its first, with a store in Sterling Heights.

For those who haven’t had the pleasure, Jollibee is a Filipino specialty fast-food restaurant known for its fried chicken and spaghetti. It was founded in the Philippines in 1978 and made its way stateside in 1998, with its first restaurant in California.

The chain has more than 1,400 locations across the globe, with a presence in Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and North America, and has no plans to stop soon.

Jollibee Rico Cruz

The restaurant is expected to open this summer in a 2,500-square-foot corner space outside Lakeside Mall that was previously occupied by a Denny’s. Jollibee is known for its Filipino twist on American dishes, such as fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mango hand pies. In addition, it also serves the Palabok Fiesta, a Filipino noodle dish it describes as a “traditional Filipino noodle dish covered in garlic sauce, crushed pork rind, shrimp, and egg.”

Plans for the restaurant first were reported by the Sterling Heights Sentry and later Crain’s Detroit Business.

More From Eater Detroit

The Latest

Meet Fried Chicken and Caviar, Detroit’s Hottest and Bougiest Pop-Up

By Darralynn Hutson

Pepino’s Restaurant Shuts After Nearly 40 Years

By Monica Williams

Filed under:

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants Closed Permanently During the Coronavirus Crisis

By Eater Staff

Inside Metropolitan Variety Store and Restaurant, Finally Set to Open in Detroit’s West Village

By Monica Williams

Now Open: James Oliver Coffee Co. in Former Detroit Institute of Bagels Space

By Monica Williams

Dave’s Hot Chicken, an LA Celebrity-Backed Fast Food Chain, Is Opening in Dearborn

By Monica Williams

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Detroit newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world