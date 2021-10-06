Kellogg Co. workers who make the Battle Creek company’s cereals, including Frosted Flakes, Corn Flakes, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, and Froot Loops remained off the job Wednesday, October 22, two weeks after going on strike.

Besides Battle Creek, workers also were on strike at the company’s factories in Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis. Production was halted after 1,400 U.S. workers who belong to the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union walked off the job at 1 a.m. Oct. 4 after their contract expired. It wasn’t immediately clear how cereal production was affected.

Members of the Building and Construction Trades Council union returned to work this week at the Kellogg Co. cereal factory in Omaha, Nebraska, while the broader strike against the company continues. The union represents an estimated 100 third-party ironworkers, carpenters, electricians, and other skilled tradespeople, who planned to retrn to the plant to avoid defaulting on their contracts,

The union and the Michigan-based company have been at an impasse on an assortment of pay and benefits, including vacation, health care, and holiday compensation, for more than a year, Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha, tells the Associated Press. The union says Kellogg’s has threatened to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers don’t accept the company’s proposals.

A Kellogg’s spokesperson said in a released statement that the company was disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. The workers’ pay and benefits “are among the industry’s best,” with average salaries of $120,000 a year, the statement says.

The Local 3G union, which represents 325 Michigan workers, is providing updates on the contract at bctgm2021rteccontract.co, Kellogg Co. is providing updates on its site.

Kellogg’s has been headquartered in Battle Creek since its founding in 1906 as “Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company.”