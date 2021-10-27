Now Open: James Oliver Coffee Co. in Former Detroit Institute of Bagels Space

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Java and bagels have returned to the corner building at Michigan and the Lodge.

James Oliver Coffee Co. opened its doors this week in the former Corktown space of the Detroit Institute of Bagels. Besides bagels and bagel sandwiches, the 3,400-square-foot cafe has a line of brewed beverages including an espresso bar, cold brew, nitro, tea, and a pour-over station.

The former DIB spot is now the flagship cafe for family-owned James Oliver, operated by owners David Shock and Miranda Clark, daughter and son-in-law of the company’s founder and namesake. James Oliver Clark, known as Jim, started his roasting company with his wife, Annie, in New Hampshire in 1995. He’s staying on as a consultant. “We’re working out the details on that ... so you can have a bagel, you can have a coffee and a glass of wine,” Shock, a Detroit native with experience at roasters Great Lakes and Germack, told the Detroit News about the shop in June 2021.

The popular DIB closed in July 2020 after seven years, and owner Ben Newman sold the building and business to the current owners. Newman shut the shop after a delivery truck mishap caused a power surge, frying the restaurant’s fridge and putting Detroit’s only independently owned bagel shop out of commission. He also cited the pandemic and a desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for closing.

Last year, Shock told Eater that the company planned to open a cafe on Gratiot in McDougall-Hunt, but the couple pivoted once the DIB space became available.

Coffee drinkers also can find James Oliver coffee at Alma Kitchen, Cannelle, the Great Commoner, Honest John’s, Spot Lite, and several other locations in Metro Detroit.

James Oliver Coffee Co.’s grand opening is Saturday, October 30. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at 1236 Michigan Ave.