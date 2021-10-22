The 12th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Detroit’s Eastern Market on Saturday. It’s one of the largest brew events in the country with more than 800 craft beers from nearly 120 Michigan breweries. This year, however, drinkers must get it all in within a day inside of the usual two. Festival-goers will receive 15 drink tokens, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample. Food will be available for purchase at the event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at Eastern Market, mibeer.com. $50-$60.

Farm-to-Table Fundraiser for Paradise Natural Foods

Nezaa Bandele, chef and owner of Paradise Natural Foods, will host Soil to Soul - The Journey: A Farm to Table Fundraiser at the Keep Growing Detroit Farm. Inspired by her journey from rural Jamaica to Canada and the United States, each of the five courses course will be curated from her global journey and love. Bandele is raising money to open Paradise Deli and Marketplace (located on the upcoming Allied Media LOVE Building Campus) next spring. There are a growing number of plant-forward businesses, making healthy food more accessible in Detroit. The event will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23. $100. 1850 Erskine. facebook.com/events/384602193209700.

Click here to read all about the project to raise $100,000 on Paradise Natural Foods’ Patronicity page.