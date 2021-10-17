Can the Detroit Lions Win a Game? If So, Pizza Is On the House at Shield’s

The Detroit Lions are 0-5 this season, which is, well, a little depressing.

As motivation, Shield’s Restaurant and Pizza is giving away free squares on the house if, no, when the Lions win their first game.

Shield’s locations in Detroit, Southfield, and Troy will give away a small Detroit-style pizza with one topping from 5-8 p.m. on the Tuesday night after the team earns its first season win.

The chain, which is 75 years old this year, is obviously loyal to the home team.

“The team has had some tough breaks this season, but we always support our local sports teams and really think they can turn things around,” Paul Andoni of Shield’s said in a news release. “We want to show our loyalty by hosting a free pizza party to celebrate their first victory!”

Shield’s made a similar offer in 2019 when the Lions were on a two-game winning streak. If they won a third game against the Kansas City Chiefs, regular-priced pizza would be 50 percent off on Mondays. The Lions lost that game.

Shield’s is at 5057 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 25101 Telegraph in Southfield and 1476 W. Maple, Troy.