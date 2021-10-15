7 of the Best Beers from Detroit Breweries to Try This Fall

After a long hot summer, cooler temps are ushering in a burst of color, open cider mills, evenings spent by the fire, and flavorful fall brews. Breweries around Detroit are creating malt-forward seasonal beers that pair perfectly with the last few days on the patio. This fall‘s offerings gravitate toward toasted and darker malt. And, of course, there’s some pumpkin spice. If you can’t find them on store shelves or at a local restaurant taps, try going straight to the brewery. Grab a pint of one of these seasonals and tell us in the comments your favorites that we must sip!

Read next: 20 Places in Detroit to Drink Right Now

Flannel Weather — Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Sweater weather has an aptly named companion. This amber is brewed with Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops that cozy up with a roasted pumpkin, for an autumnal amber ale. Taste the notes of cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg. 6.5% ABV

Super Cooch — Urbanrest Brewing Co.

The super-strength version of Urbanrest’s beloved Cooch saison, this beer is brewed with a base of Pilsner and Vienna malts balanced with a hop profile of Loral and Amarillo. Taste comforting impressions of lemon sugar cookies, spotty patches of clove trees, and those pouches of stringy bubblegum that gets tucked in cheeks. It has a dry finish with a deceptive body and full mouth feel. 8% ABV

Buddy’s 75th Anniversary Ale — Griffin Claw Brewing Co.

Buddy’s Pizza is marking its 75th with an anniversary ale. It’s available at all Buddy’s locations, with a suggested pairing with the Oktoberfest pizza (Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, and Buddy’s Sicilian spice blend) or the Hawaiian spice pizza (ham, diced pineapple, red onions, jalapenos, and Buddy’s barbecue sauce). The New England IPA dry-hopped with Nelson hops has hints of tropical fruit with a pillowy, smooth finish. 6% ABV

The anniversary ale will be available through the end of 2021. The Oktoberfest and Hawaiian Spice pizzas are available at all Buddy’s locations through Oct. 31.

Align Me Gruit — Founders Brewing Co.

Partnering with local plant shop Leaf Me Plant Boutique, Founders Detroit has created Align Me Gruit as part of its Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. This rare style incorporates a bouquet of botanicals and an array of herbs to represent each of the seven Chakras, from root to crown, supported by spicy ginger and hibiscus flowers. 5.8% ABV

La Parcela — Jolly Pumpkin

Of course, Jolly Pumpkin brews a pumpkin beer. La Parcela, otherwise known as “the Patch”, got its name for the place where pumpkins grow. The wild pumpkin ale is packed with real pumpkins, hints of spice, Perle and Vanguard hops, and a light finish of cacao nibs. It’s an everyday easy way to fill your squashy quota. 5.4% ABV

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale — Atwater Brewing Co.

This Munich dark malt has a walnut-like flavor profile, balanced by honey malt and Melanoidin malt. Pumpkin spice and coffee extracts help celebrate the season. 6% ABV