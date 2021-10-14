Brooklyn Street Local Is Closing

Brooklyn Street Local, the busy brunch hub in Corktown, is closing after 10 years. Sort of.

In a post on Facebook, owner Deveri Gifford says that she doesn’t “haven’t the capacity” to keep the restaurant going, yet there are no plans to sell the building.

Gifford says she and the Brooklyn Street Local team will continue to host pop-ups, which will include the poutine the restaurant is known for. The quiche and other popular brunch items will be available through Eastern Market and Metro Detroit Crunchy Club Co-Op.

Opened a decade ago, the tiny restaurant at 1266 Michigan Ave., has been a brunch go-to spot, serving salads, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, quiches, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options with a focus on locally sourced ingredients.

“I have made the very tough decision to close Brooklyn Street Local. Almost 10 years ago Jason and I loaded up our Toronto apartment and moved into 1266 Michigan Ave on a cold January night. We slept on tables at the restaurant while we got our bearings and found an apartment. At that time in Detroit we were able to open a business on a shoestring. We immediately felt welcomed and supported, and fixed up the restaurant as we went. No one minded that it was unpolished and DIY’d. It was the creativity, the strength, the compassion, the ingenuity of Detroiters that drew us to this city and why we fell in love with it.” Gifford writes.

She also indicates that further updates on pop-ups, catering, and where to find her food, will be posted on the restaurant’s social media Instagram @brooklynstreetlocal and Facebook accounts.

