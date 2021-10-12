Axe-Throwing, Tacos, and Beer: the Newest Combo in Corktown

Detroit Axe, a bar where guests toss shiny silver hatches at large wooden targets, is opening soon. What could possibly go wrong?

Not to worry. An “ax-pert” at the Yard at Corktown sporting club will provide basic throwing lessons and review safety guidelines, which include no drinking while throwing, for obvious reasons.

Alcohol will be available, just not on the gaming floor. There’s a full bar in the 8,000-square-foot space, along with casual food from the Ruckus Taco Co., which serves chef-driven street tacos, burritos, and nachos. Jeremy Kalamus, owner of Ruckus Taco, has led kitchens such as Local Kitchen and Bar, Forest Grill, Novi Chop House, and Northern Lakes Seafood Co. He is a graduate of Johnson and Wales Culinary.

Detroit Axe, which opens Friday, October 15, will be the most recent “eatertainment” spot to come to Detroit. Barcade Detroit, an arcade-slash-bar, opened in midtown in August 2021 with more than 60 games, a full bar, and a menu of pub grub. Also this summer, Grand River Ballroom opened in the basement space of Detroit Beer Exchange near Grand Circus Park, with bocce, Skee-Ball, pinball, beer, doughnuts, and food catered by pop-ups such as Fried Chicken and Caviar.

This will be the third Detroit Axe in the metro area, joining locations in Ferndale and Clinton Townships (Partridge Creek Mall). Similar to the Ferndale location, The Yard at Corktown will stock more than 500 board games, and a variety of classic bar games including pinball machines and shuffleboard. The Corktown location is the only one with a large outdoor area for dining.

The axe-throwing phenomenon was first popularized in Canada and has since grown in the United States. Detroit Axe is part of the International Axe Throwing Federation, and has had two local players place high in the world competition.

Detroit Axe as well as The Corner Grill, Bar and Game Room in Ferndale are the brainchild of Geoff Kretchmer and Brian Siegel, who collectively own and operate several entertainment-based businesses, including Star Trax Events and Joe Dumars Fieldhouse.

The Yard at Corktown and Detroit Axe is at 1375 Michigan Ave.

