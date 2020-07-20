A Running List of Restaurants and Bars That Opened During the Pandemic

Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a roundup of restaurant openings big and small across metro Detroit (and a few around southeast Michigan). This latest list reflects some of the brave newcomers that have opened since March 2020.

October 2021

ROCHESTER HILLS — The chicken-centered Honey Wings serves Korean street food with an American twist: honey chicken sandwiches, Fruity Pebbles corn dogs, spicy Cheetos waffle fries. 2028 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS — Whiskey Rae’s specializes in great whiskey from around the world and bourbon cocktails. 2086 Crooks Rd., Rochester Hills

MADISON HEIGHTS — Chick ‘N Cone serves up fried chicken in a waffle cone. No utensils are necessary for this. Just choose a sauce (spicy ranch, yellow barbecue, traditional barbecue, cinnamaple, piri piri, and Buffalo blue cheese) — 361 W 14 Mile Rd., Madison Heights

ROSEVILLE — Hook & Reel Cajun. Cajun seafood is an increasingly popular cuisine among diners seeking not just a meal, but a dining experience. There’s seafood boils, a raw bar, and po’boys. 30901 Gratiot Ave., Roseville

WARREN — Milestone Grill, an American-Italian restaurant, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 14300 E 12 Mile Rd.

September 2021

AVENUE OF FASHION — Motor City Brewing Works established the city’s first microbrewery on Canfield Avenue in 1994. This new outpost builds on the owner’s desire for a comfortable neighborhood gathering spot. The staples on the beer list include Ghettoblaster Ale and Lager, Honey Porter, Nut Brown Ale, an American-style Pale Ale, an IPA and its small-batch hard cider. The food menu features unfussy but fresh and shareable items, like the Banh Mi Oh My sandwich, vegetarian “beef” nachos, and a full line of brick-oven pizzas. 19350 Livernois, Detroit.

CORKTOWN — Supergeil, which just landed in Corktown, specializes in Berlin-style döner kebabs and tinned seafood (sardines, tuna, mackerel, and mussels). It’s owned by David Landrum of Two James Spirits, which has a distillery and tasting room across the street, so unsurprisingly, cocktails also are a draw. The two-page drink menu includes ciders, wine, and beer along with a list of gin and tonics that can be enjoyed at its 4 p.m. happy hour. 2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit.

DISTRICT DETROIT — Union Joints, the restaurant group behind suburban hotspots Vinsetta Garage, Clarkston Union, Gran Castor, and others opened Union Assembly, a two-story, 14,800-square-foot restaurant at Woodward and Columbia in Detroit. The restaurant, which anchors the Little Caesars corporate extension, has elevated views of Woodward and Comerica Park from the indoor-outdoor bar, and profiles of the Fox Theatre and Fillmore Detroit. 2131 Woodward, Detroit.

DOWNTOWN — Mister Dips, a griddle-style burger spot by New York-based NoHo Hospitality opened its first location outside of NYC in Parkers Alley downtown. For vegetarians, there’s the Impossible Dip, featuring a plant-based Impossible burger patty, plus a tomato slice and sprouts. There also are waffle fries and Dairy Dips, their sweet soft-serve ice cream cones that come in several flavors. The restaurant also serves Dipsy Doozy (described as a “thick-aaazz shake”), and adult-only Boozy Doozy shakes, along with a few tapped beers. 19 E. Grand River Ave., Parkers Alley, Detroit.

EASTERN MARKET — Oishi opened recently, in the former space that housed LeCulture Cafe in Eastern Market. Described as “comfort food with a Japanese twist,” the menu of the restaurant features lamb chops, firecracker shrimp, Asian slaw salad, and honey hoisin grilled salmon. Currently, the food is available through DoorDash. 1428 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

MIDTOWN — Galaga, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Asteroids, and Bubble Bobble are just a few of the old-school games at Barcade, an arcade-slash-bar in Midtown. There are sandwiches, sliders, salad, sweets on the food menu, and lots of American craft beer on tap. 666 Selden, Detroit

ANN ARBOR — The Dixboro Project encompasses three concepts under one roof: Dine-in restaurant The Boro; Boro to Go, a pizza and bakery takeout space; and the Dixboro House, a fine-dining experience. The Dixboro House offers a seven-course pre-fixe meal, wine pairing, and live performances once a night. 5400 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — New York food-cart institution the Halal Guys has brought its chicken and rice over garlicky white sauce to Dearborn Heights. The menu at the local brick-and-mortar is the same as all of the franchise’s other locations, including its original site in New York City. Customers can order beef gyro, chicken and falafel sandwiches and platters, as well as sides of hummus and baba ghanoush, and baklava for dessert. 26650 Ford Rd., Dearborn Heights

FARMINGTON HILLS — Gumbo has been the main event for 50 years at Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s storefront in Eastern Market. After nine months of searching for staff, they have taken the eponymous dish and other bayou favorites such as red beans and rice, jambalaya, and shrimp po’boys to the burbs. 29216 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills

ROYAL OAK — Chef Omar Mitchell returns to the fine-dining scene after the closing of his short-lived but much-loved Table No. 2 restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. Now, he’s in Royal Oak with Imaginate, another fine-dining spot that employs theatrical 3-D projection mapping at the 14-seat chef’s table. The result: Diners will see a thumb-size chef rustle up virtual steaks right on their plates. Besides steak, the menu features caviar, duck, and grouper. 401 S Lafayette Ave., Royal Oak

WARREN — Daawat Indian Cuisine is the perfect fusion of Bengali-style Indian Chinese cuisine. The Indian side of the menu features classics like chicken tikka masala and chicken korma. The Deshi-Chinese menu features rice and chow mein, flavored with cumin, Naga, and other spices. 7055 E. 9 Mile Rd., Warren

July 2021

NORTH ROSEDALE PARK — Jeffrey Gisstennar bakes cookies fresh daily at Good Cookies, the recipient of a Motor City Match grant in 2018. Gisstennar went from baking cookies in his home in Detroit’s University District, to opening a brick-and-mortar bakery near his childhood home on the west side. 19007 W McNichols Rd.

ROYAL OAK— Owned by Karen Kahn and Stefan Kudek, vegan restaurant Nosh Pit takes up residence under the Emagine Entertainment movie theater parking garage on North Main Street.

June 16, 2021

BRUSH PARK — Cafe Alto, a new coffee shop and cafe, is open in the former New Order Coffee space. Owned by real estate company @properties and coffee roastery CoffeeHaus, it shares space with the real estate firm. It roasts its own beans with CoffeeHaus and sells pastries from White Wolf Patisserie and breakfast from Bunny Bunny. 3100 Woodward Ave.

GROSSE POINTE SHORES— Ford House, the historic estate of Edsel and Eleanor Ford, has had its first major expansion in more than 90 years. The 40,000-square-foot Visitor Center features a new restaurant, The Continental, which is on the water. The menu is a modern twist on Detroit favorites, such as the iconic Maurice Salad from Hudson’s. The 64-seat restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, and also has outdoor dining on the lakeshore patio. 1100 Lake Shore Rd.

TROY — Aratham Gourmet To Go, a vegan, organic deli and market has opened, with grab-and-go food all sold in biodegradable packaging. The shop also sells desserts, sides, juices, superfoods, produce and spices, and expands on owners Gabriel and Tiffanie Vera’s ready-to-eat vegan meal delivery service. 3381 Rochester Rd.

VIRGINIA PARK —Tenacity Craft is now open in Detroit. The cafe-taproom is part of an expansion for a Flint-based brewpub. The building was home to seafood restaurant Fishnook. 8517 Second Ave.

WASHINGTON BLVD. — The Beer Exchange, a popular stock market-based bar that originated in Kalamazoo, has opened a space on the ground floor of the historic Stevens Building in downtown Detroit. Just like in a stock market, prices of beer will rise and fall based on demand. The Exchange currently features 10 draft beer options, three nonalcoholic beverages, and a selection of wine. 1258 Washington Blvd.

WEST VILLAGE — Two Birds, a family-run neighborhood bar and custard outlet has set up shop in Detroit. It’s a partnership between the teams that run downtown Detroit custard window Huddle, Eastern Market bar Collect and east side tiki craft cocktail and rum bar Lost River. It has seating for 49. 8130 Kercheval Ave.

June 3, 2021

DEARBORN — The Great Commoner, a 6,200-square-foot all-day café with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, just opened in the historic Wager Hotel building. The menu is a collaboration between chef Matt Knio of Cannelle Patisserie, which has French-inspired cafes in Birmingham and downtown Detroit, and Brome Modern Eatery’s executive chef Zane Makky. 22001 Michigan Ave.

DETROIT — Spot Lite, a 5,000-square-foot gallery, music venue, bar, and record store opened last month in the Islandview neighborhood on the city’s east side. 2905 Beaufait St.

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Zef’s Dockside Bar and Kitchen opened in a renovated space that once housed Andiamo, Rojo, and Captain Jack’s. The lunch-dinner menu includes seafood, salad, sandwiches, and burgers, and offers panoramic views of the waterfront. 24026 Jefferson Ave.

STERLING HEIGHTS — Suburbanites no longer need to go to southwest Detroit for birria or pastor tacos. Family-owned Que Pasa Taqueria opened between 14 and 15 Mile Roads in April. 33874 Dequindre Rd.

SYLVAN LAKE — Sylvan Table, a farm-to-table restaurant housed in a former 300-year-barn is open for indoor and outdoor dining after two years of construction. Ingredients are sourced from the backyard farm and greenhouses, and from local partners. Reserve a table. 1819 Inverness St.

May 26, 2021

CLAWSON — Sozai, which opened in May, offers traditional Japanese cooking alongside new dishes. The restaurant offers an assortment of sushi, sashimi, bento, and sake to finish. For now, carryout only. 49 W. 14 Mile Rd.

ROCHESTER HILLS — RH House opened in April, with a menu of contemporary American cuisine, including seafood, pasta, sandwiches, salads, and a handcrafted cocktail menu. The restaurant includes an outside patio. 2630 Crooks Rd.

May 23, 2021

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Pub opened in mid-April, replacing the Triple Nickel restaurant that closed in 2020. The “elevated gastropub” serves a selection of American fare, from salads and steaks, to buffalo cauliflower appetizer and Terry’s Famous Fried Chicken, an entree with four pieces of extra-crispy chicken, chef’s slaw, braised greens, and Carolina sauce. 555 S. Old Woodward.

BIRMINGHAM — Swanky Madam arrived in March, inside the Daxton Hotel. Located on the ground floor, Madam serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and brunch on the weekends. The menu from chef Garrison Price features appetizers like spring pea hummus with seeded crackers, baby artichokes, and mushroom dumplings alongside entrees such as steelhead trout and tagliolini neri with New Zealand cockles. 298 S. Old Woodward.

BIRMINGHAM — Jersey Bagel Deli & Grille opened a third metro Detroit location in May. The shop features several varieties of sweet and savory bagels, lox, and sandwiches. 1120 E. Lincoln.

BRUSH PARK — Saucy Brew Works opened a brewpub and coffeehouse in Detroit’s Brush Park on March 3. The 5,700-square-foot restaurant is the first to open within Bedrock’s City Modern mixed-use development.

DOWNTOWN DETROIT — Shorty Bell’s Pizza opened in May inside the soon-to-be Detroit Beer Exchange across from Capitol Park. 1260 Washington Blvd.

DOWNTOWN DETROIT — After two years restoring a former bank vault, the owners opened cocktail bar and restaurant Shelby in the Financial District. Tucked away in the basement of a 10-story office building on Shelby Street, Shelby reinforces a speakeasy vibe. It starts with a fixed-price menu of two craft cocktails and three food courses for $99 per person. Entree choices are kale bolognese pasta or lamb shoulder. 607 Shelby St.

FARMINGTON — The vibes are indeed good at GoodVybz Restaurant & Lounge, and so is the food. Husband and wife team Anthony and Tiara Harriott opened their restaurant in Farmington in February, with dishes (and spices) from Jamaica. There’s oxtail, curry chicken, steamed salmon, and jerk chicken pasta. The patio seating with reggae and dancehall music is a perfect warm-weather setting. 32758 Grand River Ave.

FERNDALE — Sugarbuzz Vegan Bakery opened in February in downtown Ferndale with vegan paczki, cupcakes, cookies, and an assortment of vegan sweets in tow. 23131 Woodward

FLAT ROCK — Gojo’s Grubhouse opened April 21 with a menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, shakes, ice cream, with a separate menu for kids. Dine in, carryout, and curbside service available. 27003 Telegraph Rd.

JEFFERSON CHALMERS — Coriander Kitchen and Farm, one of Detroit’s most anticipated restaurants, opened in March on the former Fisherman’s Marina in Jefferson Chalmers. Seating is first-come, first-served at picnic tables on the canal-side patio, with reserved seating around the fire pits. The menu includes grilled halloumi, Great Lakes fish dip, burgers, and flatbreads topped with seasonal squash and potatoes or grilled lamb. Diners can also order online for takeout. 14601 Riverside Blvd.

LIVONIA — Pump 5 Grille began serving burgers, chicken, wraps, and all-day breakfast inside a gas station in May. 29401 Five Mile Rd.

NEW CENTER — Popular Eastern Market pizza restaurant Supino Pizzeria open in February for carryout. The opening marked the second location for the New York-style pizzeria and slice joint. 6519 Woodward Ave.

NEW CENTER — After fleeing persecution in Burundi, Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba built a new life in Detroit, which led to years running a successful pop-up and finally to the opening of their East African restaurant Baobab Fare in February. Diners can expect dishes like East African beef stew with spinach, fish entrees like samaki, and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, including a dish with fried plantains, braised spinach and peanuts, and stewed yellow beans. 6568 Woodward Ave.

NEW CENTER — Joe Louis Southern Kitchen has opened after many delays, joining a growing number of restaurants on Woodward. The all-day-breakfast restaurant, inspired by Joe Louis opened in May, on the late Detroit boxer’s 107th birthday. Its menu pays homage to the legendary boxer’s take on Southern cuisine. Signature items include bread pudding and key lime pie flapjacks, shrimp and grits, and country-fried steak, a Joe Louis favorite. 6549 Woodward Ave.

NEW CENTER — Trenton-based Promenade Artisan Foods, owned by Chelsie and Jono Brymer, opened its second Detroit location at the Fisher Building in February. The cafe replaces Fisher Bakery at the building and serves sandwiches, salads, quiche, croissants, and macarons, and other sweet treats. 7399-7301 2nd Ave.

ROCHESTER HILLS — The fast-casual Beyond Juicery + Eatery has a new location. Founded in Birmingham in 2005 by Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 20 locations. 3147 S. Rochester.

SOUTHWEST DETROIT — Sushi bar The Goblin of Clinton Township has expanded into Detroit. The Goblin Detroit took over space previously occupied by Mexican eatery Peso Bar, which closed in late 2020. 2547 Bagley St.

STERLING HEIGHTS — Tofu bibimbap, popcorn chicken, and bulgogi tacos are the stars at this fast-casual Korean restaurant Kimchi Box, which opened in February. The chicken is double-fried (also available as a sandwich) and comes with a choice of soy garlic, half-and-half, or Korean sassy sauce, which leaves the right amount of burn. Order pickup or delivery online. 13937 Lakeside Circle, Suite 113.

STERLING HEIGHTS — A year after departing its location inside the Fort Street Galley, hit Filipino food stall Isla made a comeback in January with a casual restaurant and bakery on the border of Sterling Heights and Troy. The restaurant offers carryout for dinner with online ordering for a mixture of rice and noodle bowls. Customers can take their pick from options like chicken adobo rice bowls, Pinoy baked spaghetti with wings, lechon kawali (crispy pork belly with dinuguan sauce), and even tropical ube cake. 2496 Metro Pkwy.

WEST VILLAGE — Throughout their 30 years of marriage, Sunday dinner was always a passion of Maria and Carl Giordano and their six children. After Maria passed in 2018, Carl wanted to keep her spirit alive and continue sharing the food with friends and family at Mumma Maria’s House, which opened in March. Try his meatballs, Maria’s ammoglio sauce, ribs, or the homemade pasta and meat sauce. 8122 Kercheval St.

TROY — Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, the only conveyer belt restaurant in Michigan, opened in February. 736 W. Big Beaver Rd.

WHITMORE LAKE — Eli’s Blazin Wings opened May 20 inside the Lakeside Party Shoppe. The take-out only spot offers Neapolitan-style pizza, wings, grilled ribs, chicken, loaded fries, and sandwiches. Catering will also be available. Vegan options include cauliflower and oyster mushroom wings, vegan burgers, chicken patties, and vegan mozzarella. 52 Barker Rd.

WYANDOTTE — The Vault, a fine dining restaurant, opened downtown. The Vault is named because it makes its home in a building that once was a bank. The American menu features prime cut beef, wild-caught seafood, pasta, vegan and vegetarian dishes, most of which are locally sourced. There’s also a host of gluten-free options. 3058 First St.

January 5, 2021

GRIXDALE — Chef Max Hardy of Coop has taken on a Detroit franchise of Jed’s, a Toledo-based pizzeria. The restaurant serves items like burgers, fries, wings, and pizza, as well as hand-cut chicken tenders in flavors like mango habanero. The restaurant debuted on Tuesday, December 15. Status: Certified open for takeout. 1648 E. Seven Mile.

CASS CORRIDOR — A neighborhood mini-mart called Cass Corridor’s Midtown Market opened in mid-November offering produce, coffee, and pantry essentials. Status: Certified open. 4215 Cass Ave.

SOUTHFIELD — Starter’s Bar & Grille in Fairlane Mall shuttered in 2020 after 14 years, but the restaurant group established a new location last year in Southfield. The restaurant, which offers carryout, is known for its steak bites. Status: Certified open for carryout. 25242 Evergreen.

CASS CORRIDOR — Sneaking in under the radar in the same building at Castalia, a new beer and wine garden called Stadt Garten opened in September. In the works since 2016, the bar offers beer and wine to-go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Status: Certified open for carryout. 3980 2nd Ave.

EASTERN MARKET — Many months after its planned opening, all-day breakfast spot Farmer Frank’s opened in the former Farmer’s Restaurant building in Eastern Market on Monday, November 23. The menu features options like Philly cheesesteak omelets, corned beef hash skillets, and French toast breakfast sandwiches. Orders are accepted by phone or through Grubhub or Seamless. Status: Certified open delivery. 2542 Market St.

MELVINDALE — A Michigan chain called Savvy Sliders opened in a Melvindale Happy’s Pizza restaurant in December serving items like fried chicken and spicy falafel sliders through a drive-thru window. Status: Certified open for takeout. 2630 Oakwood Blvd.

FERNDALE — Vegetarian restaurant Spacecat V-Stro is now slinging faux chicken and waffles sandwiches, cheeseburger burritos, and loaded nachos in Ferndale. Customers can place orders online or by phone for pickup. Status: Certified open for curbside pickup. 255 West Nine Mile.

ANN ARBOR — The Boro, a project from SavCo Hospitality, opened for takeout in December with plans to open more portions of the renovated Dixboro barn building to the public later in 2021. Outdoor deck dining and online ordering is available. The restaurant’s to-go menu features options like morning buns, spiced ginger tea cake, mortadella sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas. Status: Certified open for takeout.

ANN ARBOR — Hamtramck’s own chocolate factory Bon Bon Bon expanded to a new permanent shop in Ann Arbor’s Nickels Arcade on Wednesday, November 11. Status: Certified open. 5 Nickels Arcade.

YPSILANTI — A combination record shop and cocktail lounge called Wax Bar opened in Ypsilanti in the second half of 2020. The shop is currently accepting orders for to-go cocktails and sells records online. Status: Certified open. 44 E Cross St.

December 11, 2020

OAK PARK — Oak Park’s first gastropub, Oak Park Social, is cautiously opening for takeout and delivery service in spite of the pandemic. The menu features options like tenderloin tips, chicken tenders with shoestring fries, fried bologna sandwiches, and pepperoni flatbreads. Status: Certified open. 14691 W. 11 Mile Rd.

ROYAL OAK — In a takeout blessing for the ‘burbs, shawarma chain Bucharest Grill debuted its first restaurant outside of Detroit city limits on Monday, December 7. The restaurant is located in the Woodward Corners development near Beaumont Hospital and is carryout-only. Status: Certified open. 30955 Woodward Ave.

GROSSE POINTE PARK — At long last, Alma Kitchen has opened for takeout and delivery on Detroit’s east side. The restaurant owned by chef Gary Mui and Alicia Sanchez serves Mexican and Chinese-influenced American dishes like pepper beef lomo saltado, crab rangoons, chicken tortilla soup, and fried rice bowls. Status: Certified open. 15402 Mack Ave.

WOODBRIDGE — Lexington Bar debuted with an outdoor beer garden in the Woodbridge neighborhood near Bikes & Coffee in November. The bar is currently closed due to the indoor service shutdown, but does have merch and gift cards for sale. Status: Open but also not open. 5063 Trumbull Ave.

WYANDOTTE — H2O Seafood, a restaurant specializing in fresh fish, is open on Biddle Avenue as of early November with dishes like lobster macaroni and cheese, fish and chips, and smoked whitefish wraps for carryout. Status: Certified open. 3233 Biddle Ave.

MILWAUKEE JUNCTION — High-end Italian seafood restaurant Oak and Reel opened along East Grand Boulevard in September. Alas, this spot is closed due to the indoor dining shutdown, but is offering to-go meals, wine, and groceries, and even holiday meals with free local delivery for orders over $100. Status: Certified open. 2921 East Grand Blvd.

DOWNTOWN — Olin, an American-Mediterranean brasserie from restaurateur Holly McClain, opened in September near the Shinola Hotel. The restaurant is currently closed due to the statewide indoor dining ban. However, its counterpart walk-up window, Twist, is still open and serving soft pretzels and to-go cocktails. Status: Certified open (sort of). 25 E. Grand River Ave.

YPSILANTI — A New Orleans-influenced restaurant called Bellflower from several seasoned southeast Michigan restaurants debuted in August. The restaurant offers to-go options as well as take-and-make meals. Place orders online for options like duck confit, fried oyster po’boys, wine, and cocktails. Status: Certified open. 209 Pearl St.

MILWAUKEE JUNCTION — The Gathering Coffee Co. debuted in Milwaukee Junction in late August with a variety of pastries from Rose’s Fine Food and special coffee and tea beverages like Foggy Day, an ice tea latte using black herbal tea, maple whipped cream, and vanilla simple syrup. Status: Certified open. 2831 E Grand Blvd.

CLAWSON — Pumachug, a gastropub with a historic name opened this fall in the former Black Lotus Brewing Company building. The restaurant is currently offering carryout and delivery with online ordering. Choose from options like French dip sandwiches, nachos, pulled pork poutine, and more. Status: Certified open. 1 East 14 Mile Rd.

MADISON HEIGHTS — Woodpile BBQ Shack unveiled a big new barbecue restaurant in Madison Heights this year. The restaurant accepts online orders for carryout and delivery of items like brisket Reubens, pulled pork sandwiches, and sides of macaroni and cheese. Status: Certified open. 630 E Eleven Mile Rd.

OAK PARK — Seafood boil spot Mad Crab, part of a fast-growing family of metro Detroit restaurants, debuted in September. The restaurant accepts online orders for carryout of seafood with a choice of seasonings ranging from Cajun to garlic butter. Status: Certified open.

CLAWSON — Downtown Charlie’s opened in downtown Clawson in September serving a brunch menu with options like jumbo cinnamon rolls, apple fritter french toast, and BLTs for carryout. Status: Certified open. 236 S Main St.

CLAWSON — Taco restaurant and whiskey bar Whiskey Taco Foxtrot opened during the pandemic in downtown Clawson. The restaurant is currently carryout and delivery-only with options like to-go margaritas, carnitas tacos, and chimichangas. Status: Certified open. 28 S Main St.

BERKLEY — Fresh Collective, a restaurant and market, debuted this year with a variety of grab-and-go items like salad and deli sandwiches. Status: Certified open. 2752 Coolidge Hwy.

BIRMINGHAM — Seven Daughters Coffee opened in late July in Birmingham with a Middle Eastern and Byzantine-influenced interior. The cafe accepts online orders for options like cardamom lattes, mochas, and honey matcha lattes. Status: Certified open. 163 W. Maple.

LIVONIA — Popular fast-casual Thai chain Go! Sy Thai expanded to yet another metro Detroit outpost in 2020. The restaurant accepts walk-in orders as well as phone orders and offers delivery through Doordash. Status: 19710 Haggerty Rd.

BIRMINGHAM — The French Lady, owned by Claude Pellerin, a native of northern France, opened in September with options like cassoulet and ratatouille on the menu. Status: Certified open. 768 N. Old Woodward.

FARMINGTON — Motown Philly Cheesesteaks and Fries debuted in August with, you guessed it, cheesesteaks and fries. Online ordering is available. Status: Certified open. 23631 Farmington Rd.

SOUTH LYON — A candy shop from the founders of cotton candy brand Spun Sugar Detroit opened in September in South Lyon. Status: Certified open. 10630 Rushton Rd #6.

LIVONIA — Ahi Poke and Grill opened in September with Hawaiian-style poke bowls. Orders may be placed online for carryout. Status: Certified open. 37104 Six Mile.

TROY — Cucina Lab Torino by Cuciniamo Italiano debuted in Troy in October. The owners hail from Torino, Italy, and wanted to bring their Italian cuisine to metro Detroit. The menu is available for carryout with options like pesto pasta, gnocchi with cheese, and focaccia among the offerings. Status: Certified open. 3960 Crooks Rd Suite 200.

DEARBORN — West Dearborn newcomer Blue Fish debuted in September with a mix of Japanese and Korean dishes like takoyaki, kimchi fries, and sushi, and bibimbap available for online pre-order. Status: Certified open. 22055 Michigan Ave Suite 160.

JEFFERSON CHALMERS — East Eats, an all-geodesic dome dining experience, opened in October with a mix of Asian-influenced dishes including wraps, tacos, bao, and okonomiyaki (savory Japanese pancakes). Reservations can be made online and drinks are BYOB. Status: Certified open. 1018 Navahoe St.

ROYAL OAK — Bar and restaurant Alchemi opened in Royal Oak in late-summer. The menu is available through online ordering for pickup or delivery with choices like rosemary-garlic lamb chops, cevapi, and chevre-stuffed medjool dates. Status: Certified open. 215 S Main St.

CLAWSON — Sabbath Coffee Roasters will opened its doors at across from White Wolf Patisserie in an 800-square-foot space outfitted with a walk-up window. Customers can expect typical third-wave coffee drinks as well as options like espresso and tonic, frozen lattes, frozen cider, and the Draper (espresso, with brown sugar syrup, orange bitters, and cherry garnish). Status: Certified open. 24 E. 14 Mile.

EASTERN MARKET — A new German-style brewery, Lagerhaus 5, opened on a side street in Eastern Market over the summer. Heated outdoor seating as well as to-go beer is available. Status: Certified open. 2515 Riopelle St.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Popular fried chicken chain Chicken Shack opened a new location in Bloomfield in July. Status: Certified open. 42857 Woodward Ave.

GARDEN CITY — Pastry spot Samit House Turkish Bakery opened in July with options like samit sandwiches, börek, çiğ köfte on the menu. Delivery is available through Doordash. Status: Certified open. 27573 Warren Rd.

ROSEDALE PARK — Cajun Boiling Crab opened in August with seafood boils, po’boys, and fish and chips. The restaurant offers takeout. Status: Certified open. 19803 W. McNichols Rd.

LIVONIA — Maya Cocina Mexicana opened for service in August after two years of waiting. The carryout menu features options like rojo tamales, quesadillas, flan, and shrimp tacos. Status: Certified open. 33018 Seven Mile.

BLOOMFIELD — Replacing Rye Guys Deli, Mor-Tacos opened in August with Northern Mexican-style tacos. The restaurant is currently takeout-only. Status: Certified open. 2442 Franklin.

OSBORN — Look no further for loaded fries than Fry Guy on Gratiot. The restaurant offers curbside pickup. Status: Certified open. 14020 Gratiot Ave.

BAGLEY — Gourmet popcorn company Motor City Popcorn opened a new location near the Avenue of Fashion this fall. Status: Certified open. 7104 W. Seven Mile.

DOWNTOWN — Kwench Juice franchise debuted in downtown Detroit this fall with smoothies, chia pudding, acai bowls, and more. Status: Certified open. 719 Griswold St.

DEXTER-LINWOOD — Detroit has a Black-owned cider mill now, which is super neat. Leandra King debuted Detroit Farm & Cider this fall with some help from supporters who pushed the city to provide the proper permits. Status: Certified open. 1600 Lawrence St.

ANN ARBOR — Aroma Indian Cuisine opened in Ann Arbor this fall. The restaurant offers takeout and delivery with options like shrimp 65, lamb biryani, and Indo-Chinese dishes like stir fried egg noodles. Status: Certified open. 221 W Liberty St.

EASTERN MARKET — A Chinese restaurant from the chefs Justin Tootla and Jennifer Jackson called Bunny Bunny opened in August in the former home of Gather. The restaurant is takeout-only and accepts orders for pickup and delivery. Status: Certified open. 1454 Gratiot Ave.

EASTERN MARKET — Cøllect reopened in August for to-go sales and rooftop service. The beer bar is located above Bunny Bunny for folks who want food with their brews. Status: Certified open. 1454 Gratiot Ave (second floor).

HAMTRAMCK — Tahama Sandwiches opened in July with a variety of Middle Eastern items and American sandwiches like chicken shawarma, Yemeni kabobs, and cheeseburgers. Status: Certified open. 9735 Conant St.

August 12, 2020

EASTERN MARKET — Bea’s — a coworking space, cafe, and events venue— has slowly been opening its doors despite setbacks. After receiving approvals for the cafe in March, the shop officially opened for service on Saturday, May 23. The cafe features Populace Coffee and lemonade as well as specialty drinks with punny names. Behind the scenes, pastry chef Jenn Tilton (formerly of the Townsend Hotel and Morning Glory) is preparing options like funfetti waffles, scones, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more. Status: Certified open. 1533 Winder.

EASTERN MARKET — An Indian-fusion restaurant Midnight Temple is semi-open for online ordering with curbside pickup in Eastern Market. The restaurant will eventually feature a large second-floor dining room above Detroit City Distillery with family-style menu items like chicken tikka adobo and venison curry combining flavors from India, the Philippines, and the U.S. Status: Soft open for carryout only. 2466 Riopelle St.

FERNDALE — A new bagel shop settled into Ferndale during the pandemic. Tov Bagel is now serving up bagels and schmear at the Ferndale Project’s compound on Livernois. The shop features bagel flavors like rosemary-sea salt, chive-onion, and zaatar with lots of vegan options to try. Status: Certified open. 567 Livernois.

BIRMINGHAM — Three new restaurants have opened in the former Mitchell’s Seafood building in Birmingham. Sidecar, a slider bar that originally opened on Merrill Street in 2016, has relocated to the space. Sidecar is joined by a pizzeria called Slice with lunch and late-night menu options, and a bar called Shift where customers can order langostino rolls and goat cheese figs with cocktails. The restaurant features an outdoor seating area as well as curbside pickup. Status: Shift and Sidecar are open; Slice is coming this month. 117 Willits St.

CANTON — Tapped Coffee and Craft Beverages debuted in Canton in early July serving nitro coffee, baked doughnuts, and breakfast sandwiches. Status: Certified open. 39481 Joy Rd.

DEARBORN — A new spot for Japanese food opened in Dearborn in July. Koja Sushi offers takeout and dine-in service with options like sushi rolls and bento boxes. Status: Certified open. 14245 Michigan Ave.

ANN ARBOR — Dessous is gone and in its place has sprung up Of Rice and Men, an Asian-American restaurant from the people behind Blue Llama. The kitchen is headed up by Josh Wetshtein, who previously worked at re/Asian Wolfgang Puck. The menu is Asian-fusion with items like California rolls and Sichuan pork dumplings. Customers can dine-in or choose from two family-style carryout or delivery options. Status: Certified open. 312 S. Main St.

ANN ARBOR — A new Mexican restaurant called Chapala recently moved in on Main with a “beach-themed” dining room and a bar surrounded by swings. The menu features options like grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and fajitas, as well as 24-ounce margaritas. Status: Certified open. 213 N Main St.

March through July 20, 2020

JEFFERSON CHALMERS — Chef Alison Heeres and farmer Gwen Meyer debuted their long-awaited restaurant Coriander Kitchen & Farm in mid-June on a stunning marina-side patio. The restaurant is open on Saturdays and Sundays for mask-wearing customers. Reservations are not required. Food can be ordered online for patio pickup or carryout (to-go orders should be noted in the order form). Status: Certified open. 14601 Riverside Blvd.

SPRINGWELLS — La Palapa del Parian, the first sit-down restaurant from the owners of the El Parian taco truck fleet, opened in June for dine-in, patio, and carryout service. Customers can order options like gorditas, huaraches, tortas, and more. Status: Certified open. 1633 Lawndale St.

PONTIAC — Chef Reniel Billups of pop-up and catering outfit Irie Sensations opened Flavors of Jamaica amid the pandemic in March. The restaurant is open for carryout and limits entry to four customers at a time. Status: Certified open. 406 N Telegraph Rd.

MILWAUKEE JUNCTION — Located next to Kiesling, pint-sized espresso bar Milwaukee Caffe opened in early June. Helmed by barista David Valdez, the shop sources its beans from Anthology Coffee and Astro Coffee. Customers can place orders online for simplified pickup. Status: Certified open. 447 East Milwaukee St.

JEFFERSON CHALMERS — Coffee, doughnuts, and fried chicken all come together in harmony at Yellow Light Coffee & Doughnuts. The shop initially debuted in early spring with coffee bean sales and has slowly ramped up service to include drive-thru ordering. Expect options like hot chicken biscuit sandwiches, brown butter plantain doughnuts, and more. Status: Certified open. 14447 East Jefferson Ave.

HAZEL PARK — Italian beef food truck-turned-restaurant Matt & Mo’s has taken over the Doug’s Delight building. The shop features soft serve, hard scoop ice cream, slushies, caprese sandwiches, and juicy Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Status: Certified open. 24110 John R Rd.

ANN ARBOR — Chef Allie Lyttle took over the kitchen at Standard Bistro & Larder several months ago and debuted Lala’s, a weekend dinner and brunch pop-up, at the restaurant on Friday, July 17. The restaurant accepts reservations and online orders for carryout items like barbecue chicken and tater tot breakfast casserole. Status: Certified open. 5827 Jackson Rd.

AVENUE OF FASHION — Lana’s Bake Shop Cafe & Sweets took over a former Biggby Coffee for its third location in mid-May. The bakery features items like cake shakes, sweet potato pie, and banana pudding. Status: Certified open. 18685 Livernois Ave.

AVENUE OF FASHION — Kuzzo’s Chicken & Waffles reopened after a long break in March amidst of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant offers many of favorite items off its original menu and is also available for carryout and delivery. Status: Certified open. 19345 Livernois Ave.

GRAND CIRCUS PARK — Live music bar chain Tin Roof opened its downtown Detroit location in March in the former Cheli’s Chili building. The restaurant is open for dine-in service as well as to-go ordering and features a rooftop patio. Status: Certified open. 47 East Adams Ave.

BIRMINGHAM — High-end Japanese-Italian restaurant Pernoi is transitioning into a casual Italian restaurant called Casa Pernoi. The rebranded restaurant from owner Luciano Del Signore opened for dine-in service on Tuesday, June 16. Diners can expect options like ricotta ravioli, charred octopus, and veal chop parmigiano. Status: Certified open. 310 East Maple Rd.

WHITE LAKE — The Root Restaurant & Bar in White Lake has rebranded as Stella’s Table, a restaurant specializing in “urban Italian” food. Customers can order items like pizza, meatball sliders, and caesar salad. The restaurant offers contactless curbside carryout and online ordering. Status: Certified open. 340 Town Center Blvd.

LINCOLN PARK — Downriver is now home to a Salvadoran restaurant serving Peruvian chicken called Campestre Chicken. The menu features options like cheese pupusas, rotisserie chicken tacos, and fajitas. Status: Certified open. 3419 Fort St.

TAYLOR — Cajun seafood chain Hook & Reel has arrived Downriver with seafood boils, po’boys, and oysters. The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery service. Status: Certified open. 7838 Telegraph Rd.

FERNDALE — Ferndale is home to a pho shop called Got Pho as of Monday, June 1. The restaurant features, dine-in service, carryout, and delivery. Find a mixture of Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese dishes on the menu as well as bubble tea. Status: Certified open. 172 W Nine Mile Rd.

ROYAL OAK — Japanese and Korean restaurant Bahdah Sushi opened this spring in Royal Oak with options for dine-in, carryout, and delivery. The restaurant service items like tempura udon and chirashi bowls alongside a variety of sushi rolls. Status: Certified open. 32832 Woodward Ave.

TAYLOR — Bubba’s 33, a restaurant chain with pizza, burgers, margaritas, and butt-shaped bar stools, opened Downriver in late-June with dine-in service and online ordering. Status: Certified open. 22175 Eureka Rd.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Jams opened on Wednesday, June 17 with items like shrimp and grits, cheese-topped chicken and waffles, and banana pancakes on the menu. Status: Certified open. 45709 Hayes Rd.

ROYAL OAK — Cafe chain First Watch recently expanded to Royal Oak with breakfast, brunch, and lunch service items like hash, doughnut holes, and avocado toast. The restaurant offers dine-in and patio service as well as carryout, and delivery. Status: Certified open. 30955 Woodward Ave.

PLYMOUTH — The Ebenezer, a speakeasy style bar and restaurant opened recently opened for dine-in service with options like jumbo shrimp cocktail, vegetarian flatbreads, charcuterie boards, and classic cocktails. Status: Certified open. 305 Fleet St.

