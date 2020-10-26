Share All sharing options for: The Essential Guide to Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 in Southeast Michigan

Happy holiday season! This year, skip the cooking and dishes and treat yourself or the family to an excellent holiday meal prepared by someone else. Whether you’re ordering takeout, eyeing restaurant reservations, or debating between the two, below are some Thanksgiving feasting options this year in metro Detroit.

Reserve meals sooner rather than later as many restaurants and bakeries have cutoff dates for reserving holiday meals and treats. This list will be updated as new options become available. Email detroit@eater.com if we’ve missed a spot.

Thanksgiving Day Dining In

Detroit

Fogo de Chão (301 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy) The Brazilian barbecue chain is delivering a meat lover’s feast on Turkey Day. Dinner pricing runs all day. Kids ages 6 and younger eat free; children 7 to 12 eat for half price.

Morton’s the Steakhouse (888 W. Big Beaver Rd Suite 111, Troy) Menu offerings include roasted turkey roulade, sage and cranberry stuffing, winter salad smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, baked corn souffle, creamed spinach, green beans almondine, and pumpkin cheesecake with sea salt caramel for $59 per person. Compliment the meal with wine.

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) is open Thanksgiving Day, serving a prix-fixe meal that has a choice of antipasti or primi, choice of secondi, and a choice of dolci for $85.

The Whitney (4421 Woodward Ave.) Celebrate turkey day in Detroit’s famed 1890s mansion, solo or with family. The Whitney will be serving only a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu, complete with “leftovers” to complete the experience. Preview the three-course menu and reserve at the website. For parties larger than six, call The Whitney directly at 313-832-5700.

Turkeys, Meal Kits, and Dinner to Go

Detroit

Bunny Bunny (1454 Gratiot Ave.) — This Eastern Market restaurant is accepting orders for a la carte items such as bourbon duck, oyster and cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, milk bread dinner rolls, oyster Rockefeller, cold fried chicken, and more. Minimum order is $75 and can be placed online. Pickup is Thursday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marrow (8044 Kercheval Ave.) — Reserve all the necessities for Thanksgiving this year through Marrow’s online shop. The butcher shop is selling turkey, boneless smoked ham, duck, charcuterie boards, turkey gravy, turkey stock, sausage stuffing, and cranberry relish.

Oak & Reel (2921 E. Grand Blvd.) is offering Thanksgiving to go, available for pickup November 24 and 25. The half-turkey meal with sides can feed four to five people for $160; a whole Turkey feeds eight to 10 people and costs $320. Desserts and wine are available to add on

Pietrzyk Pierogi (1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite 109) — The Holiday Special is an annual Pietrzyk Pierogi tradition. Polish dumplings come stuffed with Amish free-range turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans with a side of turkey gravy and cranberry sour cream. Orders can be placed online for $20.

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) — San Morello at the Shinola Hotel is offering to-go meals of autumn salad, turkey, smoked squash purée, roasted baby potatoes, fennel sausage stuffing with brioche and sage, cranberry mostarda, and pumpkin tiramisu, available for pickup on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25. Find more details online.

Metro Detroit

Andiamo (Multiple locations) — The Andiamo restaurant chain is taking orders for Thanksgiving dinners for groups of four to six people ($170) or 12 to 15 ($270). Pickup is on Wednesday, November 24.

Chive Kitchen (33043 Grand River Ave., Farmington) — Place orders online for vegan dishes like mashed potatoes and gravy, truffle mac and cheese, stuffing, portobello steaks, and rosemary sweet potatoes for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Farm Field Table (Ferndale or Grosse Pointe Park) — Order a whole, air-chilled, local heritage turkey or a cold-smoked turkey for pick-up from Farm Field Table. The butchershop is taking $50 deposits to reserve birds (per-pound pricing is determined at pick-up).

Frame (23839 John R Rd. #2, Hazel Park ) — Pick up a Thanksgiving dinner fit to feed up to six, courtesy of chef Michael Barrera. The meal features turkey from Otto’s Farm, green bean and wild mushroom casserole, roasted sweet potatoes, cornbread-sausage stuffing, buttermilk biscuits, pumpkin pie, and more. Orders must be placed online by Monday, November 15 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Morton’s the Steakhouse (888 W. Big Beaver Rd Suite 111, Troy) To-go meals include four servings of each Thanksgiving menu item for $179. Meals must be ordered in advance. Order now through November 23 and schedule pickup on Thanksgiving Eve or Thanksgiving Day.

Stage Deli (6873 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield) — Place orders online for a feast fit for eight. The cost is $245 and includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, onion roll stuffing, sweet potato souffle, dinner rolls, and more. Supplies are limited.

Ann Arbor

Detroit Street Filling Station (300 Detroit St.) — Place orders for vegan Thanksgiving dinners and pumpkin pies from Detroit Street Filling Station online for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, November 24 and 25.

Gandy Dancer (401 Depot St.) — Gandy Dancer is offering to-go meals. The price is $289 for the carryout option, which feeds 10 to 12. It features a 20-pound turkey, cornbread stuffing, whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, and acorn squash. Pre-order by Sunday, November 21. Call 734-769-0592.

Knight’s Steakhouse (2324 Dexter Ave.) — Thanksgiving turkey meals are already sold out but old-fashioned ham, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and key lime pie are available at the time of publication. Order online for up by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse (2501 Jackson Ave.) — Order Thanksgiving to go from Zingerman’s Roadhouse. The restaurant is offering meals for groups of two ($125), four ($200), or eight to 10 people ($400). Customers can choose between a coffee spice smoked turkey or a traditional herb and garlic-roasted turkey. Fixins such as mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, roasted vegetables, and pumpkin pies come with each order. Place orders online.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen (422 Detroit St.) – Zingerman’s Deli is selling full Thanksgiving feasts fit for six to eight people, meals for one, as well as whole birds, a la carte sides, and desserts. Place orders online by Sunday, November 21, for pickup beginning Wednesday, November 24.

Breads, Pastries, and Desserts to Go

Blue Canary Confections (124 W 14 Mile Rd., Birmingham) — This bakery is accepting orders for rolls, twists, and pumpkin, bourbon pecan, and French silk pies. Call 248-792-7256 or email info@bluecanaryconfections.com to order.

Good Cakes and Bakes (19363 Livernois Ave., Detroit) — Place orders online now for dinner rolls or a variety of whole cakes and pies for after-dinner consumption. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Pickups are November 23 and 24.

Lush Yummies Pie Co. (1520 Adelaide St., Detroit) — This Eastern Market-based pie company is accepting online pre-orders for Lemon Butta Pie, Peach Butta Cobbler, and Salted Caramel Butta Pie. The cost is $34.

Sister Pie (8066 Kercheval St., Detroit) — Pre-orders for Sister Pie’s Thanksgiving goodies typically sell out fast. Online ordering is open. Choose from flavors like apple butter custard, brandy pecan, cranberry crumble, and salted maple. Pickups are Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sweet Potato Sensations (17337 Lahser Rd., Old Redford) — Call 313-532-7996 to place orders for pies, cakes, and other desserts.

White Wolf Patisserie (31 E 14 Mile Rd., Clawson) — This Japanese bakery is taking orders for wine poached pear frangipane tarts, blackened bourbon pecan tarts, yuzu-lemon cranberry meringue tarts, spiced pumpkin mille crepe cakes, and fruit tarts.

Cocktails

Castalia — Pre-order cocktails like the browned butter old-fashioned or the cranberry-flavored Crantasia by Sunday, November 21 for pickup. The bar is also selling cordial to make morning coffee a little more fun.

