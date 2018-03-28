If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Where to Eat at Comerica Park, Home of the Detroit Tigers

While it’s been difficult to keep up with the latest COVID-19-related closures these past couple of years, the Detroit Tigers and the rest of Major League Baseball are determined to have as much of a “before times” season as possible for 2022. That means the return of overpriced bags of peanuts, ginormous frozen daiquiris, hot dogs, and Detroit Tigers baseball. This season at Comerica Park, fans can expect the old faithfuls alongside a brand new lineup of stadium concessions that lean heavy into classic Michigan comfort foods, childhood nostalgia, and the latest fried chicken trends. Find all the essential details on this year’s ballpark foods below and don’t forget to visit Curbed for tips on parking and stadium attractions.

New Menu Options

Each year, Comerica Park fans are inundated with a host of new stadium food options — for better or worse. This year’s new offerings aren’t quite as vast as in years past, but there’s still a variety of new (and revived) “novelty” items for 2022, including an array of U.P.-inspired pasties, as well as some twists on classic comfort foods. Here’s the full list of this year’s newcomers.

Brisket and Mac ‘N Cheese Pasty : This is just one of four pasty varieties available at the ballpark this year. Here, hatch-and-chili queso mac ‘n cheese and smoked beef brisket are stuffed into a flaky crust. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

: This is just one of four pasty varieties available at the ballpark this year. Here, hatch-and-chili queso mac ‘n cheese and smoked beef brisket are stuffed into a flaky crust. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Coney Pasty : When Detroit meets the Upper Peninsula, there’s quite the fusion pasty, with rich, sliced franks, coney sauce, mustard, and diced onions. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

: When Detroit meets the Upper Peninsula, there’s quite the fusion pasty, with rich, sliced franks, coney sauce, mustard, and diced onions. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Polish Pasty : Combining Detroit Polish comforts and flaky U.P. packaging, this pasty comes loaded with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage, and sauerkraut. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

: Combining Detroit Polish comforts and flaky U.P. packaging, this pasty comes loaded with cheddar and potato pierogis, grilled smoked sausage, and sauerkraut. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Apple Pasty : For those with a sweet tooth, this pasty option contains baked apples and cinnamon inside a flaky crust. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

: For those with a sweet tooth, this pasty option contains baked apples and cinnamon inside a flaky crust. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Motor City Chicken: A local twist on the Polish American classic, this version features tender pork loin wrapped in bacon and drizzled with spicy Michigan maple syrup. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

A local twist on the Polish American classic, this version features tender pork loin wrapped in bacon and drizzled with spicy Michigan maple syrup. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Fresh Italian Sausage: This grilled rope Italian sausage comes topped with marinara, peppers, and onions. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

This grilled rope Italian sausage comes topped with marinara, peppers, and onions. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] Milk ‘N Cookies: Because baseball can bring out the kid in all of us, this sweet treat is just what it sounds like, a big chocolate chip cookie with a half pint of Guernsey milk. [ Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

Because baseball can bring out the kid in all of us, this sweet treat is just what it sounds like, a big chocolate chip cookie with a half pint of Guernsey milk. [ Miller Lite Market Section 149] The Notorious P.I.G.: This smoked pulled pork sandwich comes on an onion roll and is loaded with macaroni and cheese, onion straws, and pickled jalapeños. Then, it’s drizzled with barbecue sauce. [ Where to find: The BBQ location in Section 105]

This smoked pulled pork sandwich comes on an onion roll and is loaded with macaroni and cheese, onion straws, and pickled jalapeños. Then, it’s drizzled with barbecue sauce. [ The BBQ location in Section 105] Fat Rooster Chicken Sandwich : Hot chicken is all the rage lately, so of course Comerica had to have its own version. Featuring fried spicy chicken, this sammy is topped with house-made pickles, slaw, and honey mayo and served on a sweet Hawaiian roll. [ Where to find: Blue Moon Bistro at Section 151]

: Hot chicken is all the rage lately, so of course Comerica had to have its own version. Featuring fried spicy chicken, this sammy is topped with house-made pickles, slaw, and honey mayo and served on a sweet Hawaiian roll. [ Blue Moon Bistro at Section 151] Impossible Burger : The ballpark is continuing its efforts to appeal to the vegetarians in the stands with this plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. [ Where to find: Comerica Bank Big Cat Court and Section 327]

: The ballpark is continuing its efforts to appeal to the vegetarians in the stands with this plant-based burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion. [ Comerica Bank Big Cat Court and Section 327] Gyro Nacho : These Greek-inspired nachos are back, featuring crispy pita chips instead of tortilla chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce. [ Where to find: New Mediterranean Location in the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court]

: These Greek-inspired nachos are back, featuring crispy pita chips instead of tortilla chips, carved gyro meat, chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce. [ New Mediterranean Location in the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court] Beer Braised Brat: Grilled bratwurst simmered in beer and butter, topped with sauerkraut and served on pretzel bun. [Where to find: Sausage location in Section 139]

Gluten-Free and Vegan Options

Gluten-free food options are available throughout Comerica Park. They include french fries, sausages and hot dogs (sans bun), popcorn, hummus and veggies, and more. For vegans, the options include Beyond Burgers, fruit cups, and salad in a jar (minus the ranch dressing). Many of the items from both of these categories are available at the grab and go section in the Miller Lite Market.

Happy Hour

Happy Hour is back, offering drink specials during the first hour after gates open of every home game on the Pepsi Porch including the Copper Craft Bar and Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub. Patrons can expect a variety of drink and food specials starting at $5.

Stadium Party Areas

Comerica Park has two designated “party areas” available for reservations. The Rooftop Deck has space for groups of 100 to 150 with views of the park overlooking the Pitcher’s Pub in right field. This spot offers a picnic menu with options like hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, pasta salad, baked beans, potato chips, and Pepsi products. An area called the Chevrolet Pavilion is perched behind section 148 underneath the scoreboard. The 65-person-capacity space has been upgraded with a new bar that faces the ball field and has been outfitted with a rebranded canopy and signage — visible both from the concourse and the field side. To eat, there’s a buffet with hot dogs, boneless chicken wings, Little Caesars pizza, vegetable spring rolls, and potato chips, Pepsi products, and beer.

Stadium Dining by Location

Comerica Bank Big Cat Court: This food court features most of the stadium’s dining selections in a central location with a variety of stands labeled for downtown, Mexicantown, Corktown, Greektown, Michigan State Fair, and Midtown. Expect options ranging from elephant ears and Guernsey ice cream to frozen daiquiris, gyros, and soft pretzels. [Near Gate A on Witherell]

Tiger Den Lounge: Specialty menu items. Limited access. [Section 131]

Brushfire Grill: This is a better option for vegetarians, since it offers black bean burgers, veggie dogs, and even a hummus plate, but there’s plenty for the meat eaters too, like pork rinds, turkey legs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and the new chicken bacon cheddar sandwich. They even serve margaritas. [Comerica Bank Big Cat Court and Section 131]

Blue Moon Brewhouse: The Upper Deck lounge features an air conditioned and heated seating area complete with a bar that’s open to the public. It offers bar snacks, draft and bottled beers, and liquor. [Section 329-330]

Tiger Club Bar/Dining: While this is the option for fancier drinks and a buffet, the access is restricted, so it’s not a viable option for most fans. Limited access. [Enter at corner of Witherell and Elizabeth Street]

Michigan’s Craft Beer: Find a range of the usual ballpark suspects here from hamburgers to chili cheese fries and chicken fingers alongside draft beers, sodas, and shakes. [Section 104]

Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub: This bar adjacent to Gate B offers bacon cheeseburgers, chicken pitas, salads, hummus plates, and garlic fries. There’s also a full bar with beer and liquor. [Section 104]

Beer Kiosks: Find draft and canned beers at these stops scattered around the ballpark as well as peanuts, pretzels, and non-alcoholic beverages. [Sections 101, 111, 117, 128, 136, 138, 145, 322, 333, 344]

Big League Grill: Visit these stands for the classics — hot dogs, kielbasa, nachos, ice cream, lemonade cups, popcorn, and the all important peanuts and cracker jacks. They’re everywhere in the park. [Sections 108, 130, 143, 149, 151, 213, 325, 327, 331, 339, 343]

The Corner Taproom: The Corner Taproom debuted in 2015, replacing Leo’s Coney Island. One of the advantages of the bar is that it shares a liquor license with the ballpark so patrons can take a drink into the ballpark with them, rather than having to finish onsite. The restaurant features a bar menu with options like a muffuletta, buffalo cauliflower, plus more than 50 tapped and bottled beers. [Section 115]

Dippin’ Dots: Get those weird frozen ice cream pellets here. [Sections 129, 151, 213, 334]

Daiquiris: The place for frozen, sugary, boozy goodness also known as “Tiger Fuel.” [Sections 133, 141, 330, and the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court]

Hot Fries: This spot serves chicken tenders, corn dogs, chili fries, and french fry cups. [Sections 143, 151, 336]

Little Caesars: Cheese, meat, pepperoni, and veggies, this is all pizza all the time. [Sections 115, 137, 217, 323, 334, and in the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court]

Nacho Kiosk: Find two styles of nachos here alongside hot dogs and Italian sausages. [Section 116]

Popcorn Kiosk: As the name implies there’s plenty of hot popcorn at this stop as well as cotton candy. [Section 138]

Grab-n-Go: Find packaged items including sandwiches, beer, soda, juices, whole fruit, yogurt, salads, and Germack snacks. There’s also lighter options like caprese salad and fruit cups. [Miller Lite Market]

Special Perks

Comerica Bank customers who show their card at the VIP gate at the Comerica Entry will be able to skip the line and receive a $25 credit when they connect their card to the Comerica Bank Mobile Wallet in the MLB Ballpark App. The mobile wallet can be used to order and pick up concessions, and for in-seat ordering at select seat locations.

