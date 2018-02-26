Eater Detroit is a local news site based in Detroit reporting on restaurants and bars, dining and dining trends, food pop-ups and food trucks, and the business of food and drink throughout metro Detroit. It is part of the Eater network and under the Vox Media umbrella. Please read this guide thoroughly before pitching.

At Eater Detroit, we’re always looking for insightful pitches from reporters on a range of topics related to the industry. We are especially interested in working with those whose voices are often underrepresented in media and those with knowledge of particular food cultures that tend to be overlooked in the metro Detroit media landscape. Eater Detroit accepts pitches on the following:

Dining and drinking maps, guides, and food crawls related to neighborhoods, cities, and cuisines in the metro area.

Reported features on local restaurants, bars, chefs, food trends, etc. Eater Detroit is giving particular preference to pitches that focus on changes in the world of eating and drinking during, and in the aftermath, of the pandemic. We’re also open to agriculture, urban farming, and grocery pitches.

Photography and illustrated stories featuring local restaurants or dining with a strong reported angle

Opinion pieces with a strong news hook and voice for our Eater Voices column

Timely news not already on Eater Detroit’s radar

Eater Detroit is especially looking for stories that haven’t been told elsewhere with a strong angle that appeals to everyday readers. We are not a trade magazine. The site does not accept pitches regarding recipes, food holidays (i.e., National Hot Dog Day), nor does it conduct restaurant reviews.

All pitches should include a subject matter with a clear angle along with how the story will be structured, what the story hopes to conclude, and why the story is relevant to the dining scene in Detroit and to Eater Detroit readers. Writers are encouraged to read the Eater ethics statement to identify any potential conflicts of interest.

Some stories may not be right for our local audience but could still potentially be a good fit for our national site. Check out Eater.com’s pitch guidelines for more information.

Please provide a short summary of who you are and your professional writing background. In your pitch, we ask that you clearly explain your angle on the topic and tell us why you’re uniquely positioned to report the story.

Here are examples of what we cover:

News

Maps/Guides/Food Crawls

Reported Features

Eater Voices

Send pitches to Serena Maria Daniels at serena.daniels@eater.com or detroit@eater.com. Please put the word “Pitch” in the email subject line with a brief description of the story.

Tips are also welcomed if you have an idea for a story but don’t want to write it. For sensitive information, there are several ways to reach out, detailed here.

Eater Detroit tries to respond to every pitch. If it’s been three weeks and you haven’t heard, feel free to resubmit. If it’s a truly timely pitch, please indicate that.