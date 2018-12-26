Where to Order Brunch on New Year’s Day in Metro Detroit

You’ve partied like tomorrow will never come, but now it has. New Year, new hangover, new need for all the greasy, sugary, carb-laden eats to soak up the remainder of last night’s champagne. The last thing anyone wants when nursing a hangover, though, is to spend precious minutes looking all over for someplace that’s actually open on New Year’s Day.

Many metro Detroit bars and restaurants are shut down on the first of the year in order to give staff a much-needed break from all the holiday hubbub. Fortunately, there are plenty of spots in and around town serving up chicken and waffles, beastly Bloody Marys, and burritos to get diners back on track.

Eater Detroit will be updating the list regularly, so if there’s something we’ve missed, shoot us an email at detroit@eater.com.

Detroit

(3362 Bagley Ave.) — Sometimes all that’s needed to restart the engines is a well-plated chorizo and egg burrito and a hair-of-the-dog Margarita. If that’s the case, look no further than Mexicantown staple Los Galanes. They’ll be open New Year’s Day during from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. serving classic botanas, tacos, ceviche, and more. See You Tomorrow (7760 Woodward Ave.) — If the thought of being within 100 yards of an alcoholic beverage is enough to cause nausea, here’s a booze-free option. Instant favorite brunch spot See You Tomorrow opened in New Center in November, serving up egg scrambles, chicken and waffles, and bagels with lox. They’re open New Year’s Day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Metro Detroit

(22700 Woodward Ave., Ferndale) — The Emory has been dishing out solid brunch fare for more than a decade and plans to keep the doors open on Sunday, Jan. 1 for its usual hours of 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. reservations are recommended for large groups, as the place can get pretty busy. Lao Pot (32707 John R. Road, Madison Heights) — Soaking up the glorious scents from a steaming bowl of Chinese-style hot pot will give just about anyone a new reason to live. At Lao Pot, the communal experience of selecting from dozens of meats, vegetables and noodles, then simmering them in the pot of cooking broths in the center of the table is one to be savored. Lao Pot is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day and has a full bar, sake and bubble tea list.

Where can I pick up provisions for a home-based brunch adventure?

If the thought of leaving the house is absolutely agonizing, these spots have you covered.

(1701 Trumbull St) — Ever the masters of curated boxed meals, Corktown’s Folk has several options for an upscale brunch from the comfort of home. Diners can choose from an array of meals for two, including quiche with berries, yogurt and salad, or a pair of waffle breakfast sandwiches. Add on a canned cocktail or a bottle of wine if last night’s revelries haven’t precluded it. Orders can be placed online, and picked up Friday, Dec. 30 or Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Brooklyn Street Local (1266 Michigan Ave.) — Detroiters rejoiced when long-shuttered Brooklyn Street Local reopened in November with streamline service but the same great food. This year, they’re offering brunch boxes, a variety of quiches, scones, salads and coffee, and even a make-your-own mimosa kit. Accepting orders (scroll down past the Christmas options) until December 23rd. Orders can be picked up Friday, Dec. 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

