An Essential Guide to Dining and Drinking in Ann Arbor

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Whether it’s fine dining or cheap eats, American classics or international cuisine, Ann Arbor has a diverse food scene that rivals cities many times its size. As the home of the University of Michigan — the state’s oldest public university — Ann Arbor attracts residents and visitors from around the world.

This academic culture as well as a history of activism and an influx of private research and technology businesses have all influenced the makeup of the city. In Ann Arbor, food trucks and biergartens thrive alongside high-end ramen restaurants and Korean barbecue is savored as much as a Cuban-influenced burger. The community’s progressive culture also means restaurant owners readily invest in local ingredients — made easier thanks to the region’s rich agricultural economy.

For visitors with only have a few hours or a weekend to spare in Tree City, this is a good beginner’s guide. Below find a primer on dining in Ann Arbor, from details on the local neighborhoods to some of the top spots to eat and drink near of the den of Wolverines, plus a few tips for a visit to neighboring Ypsilanti.

Ann Arbor, Mapped

Eater publishes boatloads of maps and guides to cities around the world. Thanks to Ann Arbor’s close proximity to Detroit, A2’s vibrant food scene gets plenty of local love. Here look out for new and the classic restaurants, with a particular eye on quality and experience. These spots are curated for a deeper dive or a quick toe dip into the local dining culture.

Essential Restaurants: Ann Arbor may be small but its culinary influence is mighty and the essential restaurants guide is a good place to start the tour. Nationally renowned restaurant Zingerman’s Deli with its phenomenal sandwiches made on specialty breads is one of the top destinations for food lovers visiting the city. Meanwhile Knight’s Steakhouse has been keeping locals in swimming pool-sized cocktails and beef for decades. Ann Arbor’s international influences are on also on full display with Seoul Street’s Korean fried chicken and celebrity chef Eve Aronoff’s Cuban street food at Frita Batidos.

Hot Restaurants: Tree City always has a little something new to offer and Eater keeps track of those fresh updates in the dining scene with the Ann Arbor heatmap, updated regularly with restaurants of note. Of Rice and Men is a fairly new addition to the bustling Main Street area and is gaining fans for its innovative Asian cuisine. Dixboro House, the final piece to the gorgeous multi-concept Dixboro Project, is shooting for the stars with an ambitious and elegant tasting menu.

Meals On a Budget: Thanks to the large student community, Ann Arbor offers plenty of inexpensive food options. Consider visiting Tmaz for some cochinita tacos or grab a sandwich from artisan sausage and jerky purveyor Biercamp.

Bars: Ann Arbor watering holes cater to many different tastes. For a speakeasy cocktail classic check out the Last Word, a modern creation at the sleek lounge Nightcap (220 S Main St.), or sample the locally-made spirits at Ann Arbor Distilling Company. For a quality beer experience visit beloved multi-tap bar The Session Room (3685 Jackson Rd) or HOMES Brewery. Wine devotees should head to the Earle, which has one of the largest wine lists in Michigan. La Dolce Vita’s (322 S Main St.) richly-appointed space is a great place to enjoy wine from their extensive list or one of their signature desserts.

Brunch: A hearty brunch can always be found in Ann Arbor. Zingerman’s Roadhouse features the classics as well as grits and bacon-filled waffles, while omelettes and crepes take center stage at Zola Bistro. In nearby Saline, Salt Springs Brewery is housed in a former church dating back to the 19th Century, giving brunch there a uniquely Sunday morning vibe.

Coffee: Ann Arbor, being a college town, has many great independent coffee houses. Literati is a great place to enjoy a cup in an independent bookstore with book signings and poetry readings. The atmosphere at Roos Roast is as lively, friendly, and whimsical as Ann Arbor itself.

The Lay of the Land

Ann Arbor may not be a big city but it does have a few areas with more restaurants than the rest. Here’s a rundown of some of the neighborhoods A2 diners should know.

Downtown: The main business and entertainment district in Ann Arbor has somewhat of a split personality. The Main Street area to the west was traditionally geared towards older residents and visitors with fine dining options like the Chop House (322 S Main St.) and Pacific Rim. The State Street area borders the University of Michigan and has shops and restaurants with a younger feel, like Red Hawk (316 S State) and Ashley’s. Nowadays, both “town” and “gown” can be seen in both areas. Between the two areas, Aventura’s (216 E Washington) authentic Spanish tapas, Mani’s (341 E Liberty St.) creative Italian dishes, and Tomokun’s noodle bar are worth checking out.

Kerrytown: Just north of downtown is the Kerrytown Historic Market District (407 N 5th Ave), home of the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Sunday Artisan Market. If the line at Zingerman’s Deli is long, diners can grab fresh seafood at Monahan’s Seafood Market (407 N 5th Ave.) or take home nationally-acclaimed smoked salmon from Durham’s Tracklements and Smokery (212 E Kingsley St.) Kerrytown is also the home to Miss Kim, where James Beard semi-finalist Ji Hye Kim’s modern Korean comfort food has earned her a spot on Food and Wine’s list of Best New Chef’s for 2021. Detroit Street Filling Station is an all vegan restaurant with craft cocktails and live music. At night, the Bar at 327 Braun Court serves up cocktails in an upstairs space that feels like a retro basement bar.

North Side: The north side of town is mainly residential, however a handful of interesting dining options are available. People from all over Ann Arbor regularly visit this area for Seoul Street’s Korean-style fried chicken and Cardamom’s (1739 Plymouth Rd.) Indian cuisine. Rappourt’s (2721 Plymouth Rd) 40 taps and upscale bar food are attracting new visitors to the area.

South Central: Just south of downtown is a small residential area that boasts several high quality dining options. York’s (1928 Packard St.) wine garden is a lively community gathering spot where one can enjoy wine, cocktails, and great food. In addition to permanent residents Ricewood and Bao Boys, York also hosts pop-ups and food trucks. Just down the street, Side Biscuit (1232 Packard) is a former pop-up that serves its specialty wings and from-scratch biscuits in a brick-and-mortar location next to Argus Farms, a year-round farmers market with a coffee shop and craft beers. A few blocks away, Biercamp serves house made sausages, jerky, bacon, and beer.

West Side: This busy area has been known more for its strip malls and big-box retailers. Now it’s a beer lover’s oasis with HOMES, Townies Brewery (2350 W Liberty St.), Wolverine State Brewing (2019 W Stadium Blvd.), and The Session Room’s 70 taps. The HOMES Campus opened in late 2021 and features a tap room, Dozer Coffee, food trucks, and pop-ups. Their Smooj hard smoothies are made from all-natural fruit purees and is a must-have on hot days.

Don’t Underestimate Ypsi

As Ann Arbor’s funky neighbor to the east, Ypsilanti has its share of great places to eat and drink. Bellflower’s New Orleans-influenced menu changes on a daily basis to take advantage of best-of-season ingredients and is a can’t miss experience. Ma Lou’s serves up Nashville-style hot chicken with their sinfully delicious biscuit donuts made from biscuit dough deep-fried and coated in a vanilla glaze. For sausages, eclectic burgers, and a full tater tot menu, head over to the Wurst Bar. The historic Depot Town area is home to Sidetrack Bar & Grill’s award-winning burgers and Thomson and Co.’s southern comfort food and Bourbon bar Mash.

Plan Ahead

As far as reservations go, just about all of downtown Ann Arbor restaurants need them. It’s also strongly recommended that customers place an order at Seoul Street at least two hours ahead of pickup. Get to Ricewood early as they often sell out quickly.

Get in Touch

Have questions not answered here? Want to send in a tip or a complaint or just say hello? Here are some ways to get in touch with the Eater Detroit staff:

Email us at detroit@eater.com. Send us a tip, which can be anonymous, at our tipline.

Interact with us on Facebook or Twitter.

John Reyes is Eater Detroit’s resident Ann Arbor expert. He’s a mild-mannered, corporate data analyst by day, culinary and sommelier superhero by night. Check him out on Instagram at @johnnyreyrey.

Editor: Brenna Houck