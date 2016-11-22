Where to Eat at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Holiday travel season has arrived, and with that, the inevitable trip to the airport. As travelers prepare to find terminals, hop between airports, and navigate lengthy layovers, here’s the latest restaurant intel from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The food and drink options are reliably on point at DTW. Options remain pretty consistent in both terminals. Find retail locations that carry some food items such as yogurt, pre-packaged sandwiches, and snacks, alongside books and magazines. Whether traveling out of McNamara Terminal or Warren Cleage Evans Terminal (formerly North Terminal), be sure to check out some of these dining places before boarding that flight.

McNamara Terminal

The McNamara Terminal is a major hub for Delta as well as home for Air France.

McNamara Terminal Options

Andiamo: This local chain serves great Italian food with excellent service in a wonderful atmosphere [A30]

Cat Cora's Taproom: This celebrity chef-backed restaurant in the McNamara Terminal specializes in beer and pub food, but many customers simply make a beeline for the boozy milkshakes. [A24]

Chick-Fil-A: Fried chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonades, and more. [A72]

Chili's/Papa Joe's Markets : Casual dining restaurant with lots to grab and go [B2]

Coffee Beanery : Flushing, Michigan-based coffee shop [A8]

Detroit Street Lunchbox : Express location to grab a snack, cold beverage, gourmet sandwich, or salad. [A74]

Embers Lounge : This lounge-style bar has an extensive list of wines from Michigan vineyards and a collection of the finest local craft brews. [B18]

Fountain Bar : This cocktail lounge serves light Italian cuisine [near A40]

Gordon Biersch : This casual chain serves made-from-scratch food paired with handcrafted German-style beer. [A74]

Grobbel's Gourmet Deli: Dubbed "America's oldest corned beef specialist," featuring a menu fit for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike [A8]

Harvest & Grounds: Featuring Michigan-made food and drinks options. [C11]

Espressamente Illy Coffee: This futuristic-looking spot next to the terminal's fountain is a go-to for many seeking a caffeine fix or a quick drink before locating their gate. The coffee shop serves Italian Illy coffee and espresso drinks as well as pastries and sandwiches. The Fountain Bar dispenses beer and cocktails alongside cheese plates, soups, gourmet sandwiches, and hefty salads. [Central Link]

Leo's Coney Island: You're in Detroit...well Romulus, so why not partake in a time-honored tradition and hit up a coney island in the airport? While Leo's at McNamara lacks the old-school charm of some of the more venerable coney islands in the city, it has friendly wait staff and reasonable prices for a full-service airport diner with options like gyros and chili-topped hot dogs. Some customers report that service is slow, so do yourself a favor if you have a short window between flights and ask for your check when the food is delivered. [A46]

Longhorn Steakhouse: The airport's outpost of this chain has gained a modest reputation among frequent flyers for consistent quality and prices (the view isn't too bad either). Grab breakfast with options like French toast, or order from the regular menu complete with steak, steak salad, and burgers. Be forewarned: The cutlery inside the airport is plastic, which may make slicing beef challenging. [A66]

Max & Erma's : Casual dining chain featuring American cuisine and drinks in an environment with kitschy memorabilia. [A18]

McDonald's : World-famous hamburgers and fries. [Gate Central Link]

Mezza Mediterranean Grille : Entrees like beef & chicken shawarma, kebabs, and hummus are a few of the dishes offered here. [A54]

Palazzolo's Artisan Gelato & Sorbetto: Fennville, Michigan-based gelato and sorbet shop [A6]

PF Chang's: Asian-themed casual dining chain [A38]

Pinkberry: Frozen & fresh yogurt for a delicious treat [A71]

Plum Market : For flaky pastries and coffee, one can do far worse than Plum Market at DTW. The outlet features a bar area and dine-in seating, but most customers head for the cafe line with Zingerman's pastries to fuel up before a flight. [A36]

Popeye's: Louisiana-style fried chicken and bayou sides [A60]

Potbelly : Made-to-order sandwiches prepared with meats, cheeses, and veggies. [B2]

Qdoba : Burritos, tacos, and queso [A72]

Reflections Restaurant and Lounge: This restaurant and bar inside the airport's on-site Westin comes with nice amenities. The menu features options like flatbreads, salmon, and seasonal soup, plus a full bar. [inside the Westin Hotel]

The Shed Bar: Featuring a variety of Michigan craft brews, domestic beer selections & signature cocktails [A8]

Sora Japanese Sushi Bar: Airport dining stalwart Sora is still a go-to for many passengers. While the options aren't mind-blowing, the restaurant has a respectable selection of sushi, udon, and ramen. [A35]

Subway: Submarine sandwiches, wraps, salads, and beverages [A60]

Vino Volo: This wine oasis in Concourse A is a good option for those looking to relax with a glass of chardonnay or cabernet franc. Try the cheese plate or a brie sandwich while enjoying a calm ambiance and let the mayhem of rushing travelers pass by. [Gate Central Link]

Lounges

The airport has four Delta Sky Clubs (gate level across from A38, second level across from A18, second level across from A68, at gate level across from concourse C)

Freedom Center (Armed Services Lounge) is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., across from A43

Warren Cleage Evans Terminal

Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit, and United all arrive and depart from the Warren Cleage Evans Terminal.

Best Bets in the Warren Cleage Evans Terminal

Air Margaritaville: The airport bar version of Jimmy Buffett's restaurant chain serves margaritas, strawberry-banana pina coladas, and guacamole-jalapeno burgers. [D6]

Anita's Kitchen: Offering traditional Lebanese cuisine with a variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes. [D23]

Atwater Brewery : Welcome to the airport outpost of Detroit-born brewery Atwater. Expect German-style beer options such as the Dirty Blonde Ale, Vanilla Java Porter, and the Corktown Rye IPA. There are also food options such as beer cheese and chips for snacking. [D19]

Brioche Doree: A French-inspired bakery and cafe with soups, sandwiches, salads, and pastries. [D9]

Common Grace: A coffee shop featuring espresso beverages and a refrigerated bottled drink section. [D16]

Detroit Street Cafe — Zingerman's Coffee: This stop serves Zingerman's Coffee and espresso drinks as well as Rishi Teas. [D6]

National Coney Island: What's a trip through Detroit without a coney dog? National Coney Island's last remaining outpost holds as a steady option touting a little slice of Detroit food culture. Will it be as good as grabbing a dog in downtown Detroit? No. But it will satisfy hunger pangs in a pinch. Check out the traditional coney topped with chili, onions, and mustard or Greek entrees like the gyro. [D18]

Starbucks: For a cup of coffee. [D10 & D26]

All Warren Cleage Evans Terminal Options

Anita’s Kitchen [D23]

Atwater Brewery [D19]

Brioche Doree [D9]

Chick-fil-A [D26]

Common Grace Coffee Co. [D16]

Detroit Street Cafe — Zingerman’s [D6]

Jolly Pumpkin [D14]

McDonald’s [D15]

MOD Pizza [D8]

National Coney Island [D18]

Outback Steakhouse [D26]

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen [D26]

Starbucks [Gates D10 & 26]

Lounges

The Lufthansa Senator Lounge is on the second level, Gate D8.

Freedom Center (Armed Services Lounge) is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., across from D17

Use an App to Order and Pre-Pay

The mobile ordering app Grab allows customers to place orders and prepay for meals at a limited selection of spots including Max & Erma’s, Popeye’s, and Sora, in Terminal A.

